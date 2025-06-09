Deutsche Bank today announced the appointment of Majed Julfar as Head of Corporate Coverage for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Chief Country Officer (CCO) for the United Arab Emirates, effective immediately.

Based in Dubai, Julfar will lead Deutsche Bank’s Corporate Bank client Coverage strategy across the region and act as the bank’s most senior representative in the UAE, responsible for overseeing the local franchise across all business divisions and entities.

Julfar brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate and investment banking across the region. He joins Deutsche Bank from Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), where he acted as a Director of Trade Credit Insurance and Export Finance. He previously held senior roles at Deutsche Bank, where he was part of the Investment Bank coverage team managing key regional client relationships. Earlier in his career, he also held key senior management positions in leading financial institutions including Emirates NBD, Dubai Bank, and ABN AMRO Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Jamal Al Kishi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Middle East & Africa, said: “Majed’s appointment reflects the strength of our commitment to the UAE and the wider MEA region. His deep client relationships and understanding of regional markets will be critical as we continue to grow our business and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients.”

Chintan Shah, Head of Corporate Coverage APAC & MEA, added: “Majed’s leadership will strengthen our ability to align global product capabilities with local client needs. His appointment supports our strategy of building a highly coordinated, client-focused coverage model across the MEA region.”

The appointment follows Deutsche Bank’s recent expansion in the UAE with the granting of a new branch license in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market and enhancing its ability to support clients in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Deutsche Bank has been present in the UAE since 1999 and offers a full range of financial services including corporate banking, investment banking, and wealth management.

