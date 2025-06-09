Dubai – Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced the appointment of Aditya Khanna as Energy & Power Leader, Marsh Middle East, effective July 1, 2025. Based in Dubai, Mr. Khanna will report jointly to Gaurav Bhatnagar, President and Head of Specialty, Marsh India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA), and Amy Barnes, Global Head of Energy & Power, Marsh Specialty.

In this role Mr. Khanna will be responsible for the strategic direction of Marsh’s Energy & Power practice across the Middle East, working closely with Marsh’s global and regional network of specialist energy and power advisors, risk engineers, and brokers to support clients in understanding, quantifying, and managing risk.

Mr. Khanna has over 16 years’ experience in the energy sector, working in India, the UK, and the Middle East. Mr. Khanna joined Marsh in 2009 and has served as Chief Client Officer, Energy & Power, Middle East and Africa since 2022. He has an extensive track record in managing large-scale energy risks and delivering complex structured placement outcomes for some of Marsh’s largest clients.

Ms. Barnes said: “The global energy industry is currently experiencing major policy shifts amid acute geopolitical strains and heightened concerns around energy security. Aditya’s extensive experience and proven track record in the global energy sector will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our service offerings and support our clients in navigating the evolving energy landscape in this key region.”

Mr. Khanna added: “I am honored to take on this role and lead Marsh’s Energy & Power team in the Middle East. The region is at the forefront of the energy transition and developing innovative next generation solutions; I look forward to working closely with our colleagues to provide our clients with tailored solutions that address their unique challenges.”