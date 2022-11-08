United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, the vibrant art hub and incubator of creative talent, is continuing on its path of accelerated growth with the appointment of its new Director of Sales and Marketing Hekmat Amer.

With the ongoing expansion of the hotel’s portfolio, the new appointment will drive sustained growth for the city hotel’s proposition on an international, regional and local level, further employing Jumeirah Group’s vision and goals of becoming a leading international hotel group operating in the pure luxury segment.

Honing a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry over the last 12 years, Hekmat’s career has focused on implementing strategic marketing plans, attracting new business and managing the sales and marketing operating budgets. Hekmat has previously developed and managed high profile luxury resorts across the Emirate, working for leading luxury brands including Marriott Hotels chain. In his new role as Director of Sales and Marketing at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Hekmat is committed to demonstrating his creative approach to lead the hotel in achieving its key revenue budgets.