Los Angeles / New York / London / Doha – MIRAMAX, the award-winning global film and television studio, has appointed Jonathan Glickman as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. In connection with the appointment of Glickman as MIRAMAX’s CEO, MIRAMAX also acquired certain film, television and other projects of Panoramic Media. MIRAMAX is a joint venture between beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’) and Paramount Global and has a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures.

Glickman, the former President of MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) Motion Picture Group, founded the independent film and television production company Panoramic Media in 2022, where he previously served as its CEO.

With over 25 years of experience in entertainment, Glickman has a strong track-record of creating premium and commercially successful new films and television from intellectual property (IP), with expertise spanning all content platforms. His deep knowledge of both traditional studios and streaming platforms makes him uniquely suited to lead MIRAMAX into its next chapter with plans to further exploit MIRAMAX’s legendary library, as well as continuing to produce new and original projects.

Glickman has delivered some of the biggest hits of the past two decades, having produced more than 40 films including the Rush Hour franchise. As President of MGM Motion Picture Group, he oversaw the production of the three highest grossing installments in the James Bond franchise – Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die – as well as the revival of the Rocky franchise with the Creed movie series, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Through Panoramic Media, Glickman produced Creed 3, as well as the Emmy-nominated television series Wednesday, which is currently the second most watched English language show in Netflix’s history. Glickman is also the Executive Producer of Zero Day, a limited series political-thriller in production for Netflix starring Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett.

Today’s announcement adds to a strong start to the year for MIRAMAX:

The Holdovers receiving 5 Academy Award nominations and 7 BAFTA nominations.

The Holdovers winning 1 Academy Award, 2 Golden Globes, 2 Critics Choice, 2 BAFTA awards and 3 Independent Spirit Awards.

The Beekeeper grossing $150 million across 30 markets since its premiere in January.

The Gentlemen series, which launched in March, is the #1 English-language program on Netflix.

MIRAMAX’S library comprises over 700 titles, including 64 Academy Awards – notably 4 Best Pictures – Chicago, No Country For Old Men, The English Patient, and Shakespeare in Love, plus fan favorites including Pulp Fiction, Halloween, Scary Movie, Rounders, and Gangs of New York.

Jonathan Glickman, CEO of MIRAMAX, said: “With its world-renowned library and the united desire from its shareholders to produce IP-based as well as original projects, MIRAMAX is uniquely placed to be the leading independent film and television studio for the years to come. I cannot wait to join MIRAMAX’s dedicated team, alongside my partners at beIN and Paramount Global, and continue this company’s tradition of creating unforgettable stories for film, TV and beyond.”

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “We are proud how MIRAMAX has developed under our ownership into a leading independent movie and TV studio; and we are delighted to appoint Jonathan to continue this trajectory of growth and fantastic Award-winning success.

“Jonathan’s leadership will see MIRAMAX broaden our already-extensive IP base and build upon our commitment to compelling original content. We will also focus on expanding MIRAMAX’s footprint across the globe, with local story-telling and production outside of Hollywood, across movies and series. Together with our partners at Paramount, we welcome Jonathan to the team and look forward to continued creativity, innovation and growth.”

Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures, said: “I’ve known and worked with Jonathan for over two decades and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him in this new role. With his combination of creative and commercial instincts, he will undoubtedly build on MIRAMAX’s recent successes and deliver a new generation of iconic hit films and series. Under his leadership, MIRAMAX is poised to build on its incredible legacy of top-tier library properties, films, and television projects. Along with our partners at beIN, we are confident in Jonathan’s ability to lead MIRAMAX into the future.”

