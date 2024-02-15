Dubai, UAE: WeFreight is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jai Sankar Viswanathan as Global Head of Finance. With over 30 years of distinguished experience in finance within the logistics and supply chain sector, Mr. Jai Sankar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at WeFreight.

Mr. Jai Sankar 's career spans significant leadership positions, including General Manager Finance at Volta Shipping Services, Head of Finance, Compliance & Legal at DSV, and GM Finance- MEA Region A.P. Moller - Maersk. His extensive background in corporate and operational finance, combined with hands-on experience in legal overview and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting positions him as an ideal leader to steer WeFreight’s financial strategy.

"Jai's appointment as Global Head of Finance is a testament to his impeccable track record and deep understanding of the financial challenges and opportunities within the logistics industry. His strategic vision for growth and financial excellence aligns perfectly with WeFreight's objectives. We are confident that under his financial stewardship, we will continue to develop with a focus on becoming a key player in the global logistics and freight forwarding market," said Axel Herzhauser, Global Managing Director of WeFreight.

Mr. Jai Sankar's leadership will drive significant improvements in WeFreight’s financial processes and contribute to the company's mission of providing innovative and efficient freight solutions worldwide. His proven ability to develop talent, influence at all levels, and build high-performing finance teams will be invaluable in achieving the company’s strategic goals.

Commenting on his appointment, Jai Sankar Viswanathan said, "I am honoured to step into the role of Global Head of Finance at WeFreight, a company with a strong potential for growth and development. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company’s success, driving financial strategies that support our growth and operational goals. Together with the talented team at WeFreight, we will continue to build on our strengths and explore new opportunities to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders".

WeFreight warmly welcomes Mr. Jai Sankar to his new role and looks forward to a future of sustained growth and financial success under his leadership.

About WeFreight:

WeFreight is a fast-growing freight forwarder with a digital focus on serving customers both large and small with a full range of products and services. Our experienced teams are ready to support and handle all types of shipments. We are focused on becoming the agile leader in emerging markets logistics. Customers like working with us as we bring a new perspective to the world of logistics and back it up with detailed knowledge of key markets and industries.

