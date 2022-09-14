An Indian businessman from Kerala has been announced as the new dollar millionaire for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Milestone Series 400 at a draw held today in Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Mohammed Nazarudeen, a 35 year old Indian national based in Kerala, India became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Milestone Series 400 with ticket number 3768, which he purchased online on 31st August.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2014, Mr. Nazarudeen had bought two tickets for Series 400.

The father of two, who runs a small IT business in Kerala, just arrived today after visiting a family member in Doha, Qatar. He missed the LIVE draw on Dubai Duty Free Facebook and was delighted to receive a call from Dubai Duty Free informing him that he had won.

"This is a life-changing moment for me and my family. I really appreciate the people and the company behind this promotion. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free," he said.

Mr. Nazarudeen is the 196th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Commenting on the Milestone Series 400, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, " We are proud to have reached this milestone because it means we have already given US$400 million and changed the lives of many people from 47 countries. We even had eight winners who won the promotion twice. Congratulations to our 400th winner, Mohammed Nazarudeen, and thank you to all of our devoted customers who have taken part in this promotion since 1999.”

Today’s Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP - Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Mr. Zachary Vannoy, an American national based in Virginia, USA won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 1166 in Finest Surprise Series 1816, which he purchased on his way to Cairo for a vacation.

Given the time difference in the USA, he was unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

While, Mr. Said Gedeon, a Lebanese national based in Beirut, won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0272 in Finest Surprise Series 512, which he purchased online on 19th August.

Mr. Gedeon was also not available for immediate comment.

Lastly, Ms. Naheed Pandey, a 52 year old Indian national based in Mumbai, India, won a BMW R nineT Urban G/S (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 513, which he purchased on 29th August on her way back to Mumbai.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 15 years now, the mother of three works in real estate.

“I’m very excited! I really don’t have words to say, because it’s my first time winning. I’m just so happy. Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, "she said.

-Ends-

