Cairo: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT), has announced the appointment of Jim Liu as CEO of Huawei Egypt.

In his role, Jim Liu will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations and efforts to empower public and private organizations to accelerate their digital transformation agendas and sustainability challenges.

Previously, Liu held the positions of Huawei CEO for Congo Representative office. In that role, he worked closely with organizations in various industries to drive the digital transformation using the company’s cutting-edge technologies.

Since joining Huawei in 2005, Liu has held a number of senior management positions and has been instrumental in developing the company’s businesses across different countries.

“Huawei has been making strides in Egypt for more than 22 years. We are committed to transform Egypt into a digital hub in the region; contributing to the sustainable development strategy Egypt Vision 2030. We will continue to create long-term value for our customers and partners by providing cutting-edge ICT technologies to accelerate Egypt’s digital transformation to ultimately bring digital to every person, home and organization to support a fully connected and intelligent society.” Jim Liu, Huawei Egypt CEO, said.

It's noteworthy that Huawei Egypt is committed to leave no one behind in the digital world, bringing a more sustainable and equal future to all. The company is keen to promote innovation, digital transformation, ICT-based solutions and capacity building programs. Furthermore, the company is also collaborating with both the public and private sectors to create added value and inspire innovation for achieving the state’s digital transformation strategy, leveraging Egypt Vision 2030.

