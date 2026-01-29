After building ADQ into one of the world’s largest sovereign investment platforms, HE Alsuwaidi concludes his tenure and assumes the role of Executive Chairman and Managing Partner at Lunate

​​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Lunate, a partner-led and independent global investment firm with USD 115 billion in assets under management, today announced that His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Founding Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, has been appointed Executive Chairman and Managing Partner, following his successful tenure at ADQ.

Over the past seven years, he led the establishment and rapid transformation of ADQ into one of the world’s largest sovereign investment platforms, overseeing the growth and tripling of total assets to over USD 263 billion across key sectors including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, food and agriculture, transport and logistics, manufacturing and financial services. Under his leadership, ADQ also expanded its international footprint across six continents through disciplined global investments and long-term value creation.

As Founding CEO, he played a central role in defining ADQ’s investment mandate, building its institutional architecture, strengthening governance, and positioning the platform as a long-term partner to global investors, governments and strategic operators.

His Excellency will now lead Lunate at a pivotal stage in its development as the firm accelerates its ambition to become a globally leading, institutionally led asset manager.

As Executive Chairman and Managing Partner, he will work with Lunate’s Partners and Board to expand the firm’s international presence, deepen institutional capital relationships, and drive the next phase of growth across private and public markets. Lunate has set a target to more than double assets under management over the next five years.

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said: “Building ADQ from inception into a globally significant investment institution has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my professional life. As I conclude this journey, I am proud of what the team has achieved and grateful for the trust placed in me by my Chairman and the Government of Abu Dhabi.”

His Excellency also added: “When we launched Lunate, we set out with a clear ambition to build a long-term, independent asset management business led by a select group of partners. Two years on, it is an honor to lead the management team to accelerate the development of a global platform that delivers superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients and sustained value for shareholders, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global and leading financial hub. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Managing Partners and the Board of Lunate for their trust and confidence in me.”

In a joint statement, Lunate’s Managing Partners, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Murtaza Hussain and Seif Fikry, welcomed the appointment and added: “This appointment marks an important milestone in Lunate’s journey. Mohamed has worked closely with us and the wider Lunate team over several years and has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s direction from the outset. His ability to build at scale, attract global capital, and drive sustained growth will be critical as Lunate continues to accelerate its development as a global investment firm.”