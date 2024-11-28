Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah proudly announces an extraordinary achievement—welcoming over 2 million guests through its doors since opening in 2022. This impressive milestone, reached in just two and a half years, reflects the hotel’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional experiences to both hotel guests and F&B visitors.

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers a perfect blend of deluxe accommodations, world-class dining, and copious amounts of leisure facilities. Boasting stunning views of Palm West Beach, Dubai Marina, JBR and Bluewater’s Island, the property features ten exceptional restaurants, a private beach, a serene spa, and an infinity pool that has become a favourite among families, residents, and travelers alike.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our amazing team,” said Andreas Searty, General Manager, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. “Their commitment to delivering exceptional service ensures we not only meet but exceed the expectations of all who walk through our doors. We are proud to celebrate this achievement after just two and a half years of operation, and we remain dedicated to creating memorable moments for every guest.”

The Hilton Experience: A Guest Perspective

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has established itself as a destination for creating core family memories. Dubai content creator Nicole Lovelock Mears shared her family’s special connection to the hotel:

“We’ve had so many wonderful moments at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. My son swam without armbands for the first time in the pool here! My favourite restaurant has to be Barfly—the views are sensational, the food is amazing, and the spicy margarita is the best. Ladies' Night at Barfly with my girlfriends was one of my favourite evenings—the bao buns, the entertainment, and those stunning views made it unforgettable.”

Freelance journalist Hayley Alexander echoed similar sentiments about the vibrant atmosphere at the hotel’s in-house Trader Vic’s:

“Trader Vic’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is my happy place! The brunch is legendary—so many food stations and an unbeatable vibe that gets everyone dancing. I love the Golden Puka, a drink unique to this location, and the Five Spice Duck—it’s simply the best on the menu.”

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah continues to set the standard for bespoke hospitality on the Palm. This milestone not only highlights the property’s exceptional offerings but also its role as a key player in Dubai’s dynamic tourism landscape and offers exactly what tourists and residents are looking for.

With its unparalleled location, well-loved facilities, and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah looks forward to welcoming millions more guests in the years to come.

