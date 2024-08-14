Dubai, UAE – GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmad Abouardini as Middle East Relationship Manager. Ahmad, a seasoned professional with over eight years at Saxo Bank overseeing strategic relationships and platform sales in the Middle East, brings a wealth of experience in trading platforms, investment banking, and asset management sales.

Before joining GTN, Ahmad held senior roles at Nykredit and Aiia (a Mastercard company), where he managed strategic relationships and led sales and business development efforts. At Saxo Bank, he was instrumental in platform sales and client relationships across the Middle East. During his tenure at Saxo Bank, he played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding the bank’s footprint in the region, specialising in various asset classes, including forex and CFDs. His regional expertise and deep market knowledge have been pivotal in his career.

“We are delighted to welcome Ahmad to our company,” said Damian Bunce, CEO of GTN Middle East. “Ahmad has extensive regional experience and a deep understanding of the Middle East market. He will be instrumental in expanding our presence and fostering robust relationships with our clients in the region.“

Ahmad added: "I look forward to working with the GTN team and further cementing the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to financial services companies in the Middle East and internationally. I am eager to strengthen our leading position and continue to empower brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable investment and trading options, making global markets accessible to all.”

Ahmad's appointment reinforces GTN’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients in the Middle East region, a commitment he shares and will uphold.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded finance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 500 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.