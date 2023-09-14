Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mobility technology veteran Gary West has joined the self-driving technology company Cruise as Managing Director of Cruise Middle East, effective September 2023. West will lead the company’s commercialization efforts in the region surrounding the strategic partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transit Authority (RTA).

In 2021, RTA selected Cruise as their exclusive provider for self-driving ride-hail services, making Dubai the first international city Cruise will expand to. Cruise autonomous vehicles are currently conducting data collection and initial testing in Jumeirah 1 on Dubai’s traffic systems, signals, signage, and driving behavior.

Prior to joining Cruise, West played an instrumental role in setting up GM’s connectivity offering in the region and laid the cornerstone for GM’s autonomous and electric technology in the Middle East. He served as GM’s Managing Director of OnStar Middle East and Head of Future Mobility. This followed a three-decade tenure with GM, which spanned multiple continents and encompassed various roles in operations, mobility strategy, and more.

President and Managing Director of General Motors Africa Middle East Operations, Jack Uppal, announced that Luis De La Cruz would succeed Gary as Managing Director, OnStar, and Digital Business. De La Cruz will be responsible for leading the growth of GM’s Digital Business in Africa and the Middle East, as well as supporting GM International Connected Operations.

Charged with establishing the groundwork of GM’s future Connected Digital Business, De La Cruz and his team will spearhead the expansion of the OnStar business across the region. They will also debut consumer technologies such as Super Cruise and other consumer solutions enabled by the Software Defined Vehicle.

“GM is leading the transformation of the automotive industry. Gary and Luis will play important roles in the implementation of self-driving and connectivity technologies for customers in the Middle East, supporting GM and Cruise’s shared vision of a world of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion,” added Jack Uppal.

Luis De La Cruz began his career at GM Mexico in 2008 and has since made significant contributions in Global Purchasing and Portfolio planning over the years.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

CONTACTS:

Diana Al Shafie

Corporate and Internal Communications GM Middle East

Email: diana.alshafie@gm.com