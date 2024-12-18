Dubai, UAE – Gensler Middle East is pleased to announce the appointment of Gensler Principal, Todd Pilgreen as the Asia Pacific and Middle East (APME) Regional Practice Area Leader for the Mixed Use & Retail Centers and Retail & Consumer Experience Practice Areas. Pilgreen brings extensive experience and expertise to this role, having recently relocated from Shanghai, where he co-managed Gensler’s 250-person office for six years. He is now based in the firm’s Dubai office, overseeing projects across the APME region.

During his tenure in Shanghai, Pilgreen’s contributions to managing the Shanghai office have been deeply impactful. In addition, Pilgreen played a pivotal role in advancing Gensler’s Mixed Use & Retail Centers practice in Greater China. His portfolio includes notable projects such as the Fosun Taicang Retail Entertainment Complex, China Merchants Group Zhanjiang Cruise City Development, Shanghai Caolu Garden City Shopping Center, IMS Tianxiaxiu Behai Ithaka, and the iconic Wujiang Road Experience Repositioning in Shanghai.

"Bringing Todd’s global expertise to the Middle East supports our continued focus on the growth of the region’s retail and mixed-use sectors,” said Tim Martin, Co-Managing Director & Principal at Gensler Middle East. “Todd’s appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to expanding Gensler's influence in the rapidly evolving retail and mixed-use sectors across the APME region. His global perspective and proven leadership on large-scale projects will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the built environment, particularly in dynamic markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE."

Tariq Shaikh, Co-Managing Director & Principal at Gensler Middle East, added, "We are excited to welcome Todd to the Gensler Middle East team. His deep expertise in retail and mixed-use design aligns perfectly with the region’s ambitious growth objectives. With his leadership, we are poised to further elevate our ability to create transformative, people-centered spaces that resonate with the diverse needs of today’s urban environments across the Middle East."

The retail and mixed-use sectors in the GCC are experiencing significant expansion. According to a recent GCC retail report by Alpen Capital, the industry is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the growth at CAGRs of 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives aim to boost the retail sector’s contribution to the economy and create vibrant destinations for shopping, leisure, and entertainment. The UAE is also enhancing its retail landscape with ambitious projects aimed at growing its retail market to $74.7 billion by 2027.

Concerning the move, Pilgreen stated: "The Middle East presents a unique and exciting opportunity to shape the future of retail and mixed-use design. I’m looking forward to bringing my global experience to the region and collaborating on innovative projects that will define the next generation of urban entertainment and mixed-use places."

Pilgreen holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of New Mexico and a Master of Architecture from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is an Executive Committee member and incoming Global Governing Trustee for the Urban Land Institute (ULI). Pilgreen is also known for founding and chairing the American Institute of Architects Shanghai Chapter Design Excellence Awards, as well as being LEED BD+C certified, demonstrating his commitment to design excellence.

Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year.

