Abu Dhabi: MAKTABA, the library management department of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in cooperation with the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), yesterday inaugurated the Folktales Reimagined exhibition, which is being held from 16 October to 16 November at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of the House of Wisdom and President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People; and His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairperson of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. Senior officials from both parties also attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will present artworks by 10 Emirati, five Italian, and five Mexican illustrators, who have reimagined characters from the most popular folktales of their respective cultures to showcase the perspectives and experiences of the new generation.

Her Excellency Marwa Al Aqroubi said: “We are pleased to organise the exhibition in Abu Dhabi, after three successful editions in Italy, Mexico and South Korea. The project contributed to introducing a new generation of illustrators who reinterpret traditional stories from their point of view and experiences. Through this exhibition, we look forward to emphasising our shared human cultural values, which bring us together despite our geographical diversity. Folktales prove once again that what unites us as human beings is more than what sets us apart.”

Shaikha Al Muhairi, Library Management Department Director, Culture Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Folktales Reimagined exhibition presents popular folktales by artists from different cultures in an artistic and modern way, celebrating national heritage as a means of societies’ ethics and ancient traditions. It embodies the convergence of civilisations and culture through heritage stories, which are an essential element of people’s memory and their cultural and human identity.”

The exhibition caters to children and young people and will be accompanied by a public programme centred around folktales from the three cultures.

“Folktales with a New Vision through Painting”, presented by artist Magdy Al-Kafrawi, will be organised from 26 to 29 October, offering an interactive experience aimed at breathing new life into folktales through drawing. It is open to both professional artists and illustrators as well as individuals passionate about folktales, whether or not they have expertise in traditional or digital drawing techniques.

There will also be reading sessions tailored for children, where they can explore a variety of cultural stories. Additionally, arts and crafts workshops will be organised for children to enjoy throughout the exhibition period. School visits to the exhibition are also planned for the mornings on Mondays through Thursdays.

Folktales Reimagined is being overseen by UAEBBY and aims to celebrate heritage, promote cross-cultural dialogue and exchange creative ideas.

