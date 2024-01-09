DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Capital, at the forefront of UAE's fintech industry, has today announced the appointment of Samer Abuzahra as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Abuzahra will spearhead 180 Capital's business development, focusing especially on delivering innovative trading and investing solutions. He will leverage the collective expertise of 180 Capital's resources to redefine the industry in facilitating connectivity throughout the regional and global markets.

Karim Farra and Ziad Aboujeb, co-founders of 180 Capital, said: “Under Samer Abuzahra’s leadership, we are confident that 180 Capital will continue to offer innovative fintech solutions that stand out on the capital markets, shift the paradigm in the trading and investing experience of clients, as well as boost efficiency and scalability for financial institutions.”

With Abuzahra at the helm, 180 Capital is poised to unveil a new solution characterized by flexibility, modernity, and seamless integration. This initiative aims to offer a comprehensive multi-asset ecosystem that will encompass a diverse range of investment options, including MENA and international equities (with an emphasis on the US markets), as well as options, fixed income, funds, commodity futures, currencies, and cryptocurrencies. Designed to disrupt the sector, particularly for GCC financial services firms, it will provide global access to over 200 exchanges and counterparties.

Leveraging a comprehensive technology stack and advanced features, the offering aims to be a complete solution for client management and operational efficiency. Emphasizing broker neutrality, it enables clients to select their preferred counterparties and customize their front-end interfaces using an extensive API stack.

“As the Chief Commercial Officer at 180 Capital, I am thrilled to be able to spearhead the development of a trading and investing ecosystem that integrates the unique capabilities of the group, offering a holistic trading and investing solution to industry market participants,” said Abuzahra. “I look forward to contributing my extensive experience to create significant value to all our stakeholders.”

Samer Abuzahra brings almost three decades of blue-chip industry experience. Prior to joining 180 Capital, he served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTN Middle East and held several leadership positions at Thomson Reuters and HSBC. He holds a degree from Yarmouk University and has recently completed a senior executive leadership program at Harvard Business School.

180 Capital is a holding company with expertise in online trading, financial software technology solutions, and systematic investing.

