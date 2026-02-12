Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Esterad Capital Limited (“Esterad Capital”), a Class 3A asset management firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the appointment of Mr Asad Aftab as Senior Executive Officer. In this role, he will oversee the company's inception phase and lead the development and execution of its investment strategy across regional and international markets.

Esterad Capital is a subsidiary of Esterad Investment Company (“Esterad”) and is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to provide asset management and financial advisory services, adhering to high standards of governance and transparency. Its establishment reflects Esterad’s initiative to strengthen its presence within regional financial centres and broaden its investment service offerings.

With over 16 years of experience in real estate investment, private equity, and financial services, more than 13 years of which, have been in the GCC region. Asad Aftab brings extensive regional insight and a strong track record in investment structuring and portfolio management. Over the past five years at Esterad Group, he has overseen assets under management exceeding USD 400 million. In the last year, he successfully led exits totaling approximately USD 110 million, reflecting disciplined execution and consistent value creation.

Mr. Aftab is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), United Kingdom. He has also completed the Real Estate Programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, further strengthening his strategic expertise in real estate investment and asset management.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chief Executive Officer of Esterad and Chairman of Esterad Capital, stated, "The establishment of Esterad Capital marks a strategic step that opens new avenues for regional growth and expansion. It underscores our commitment to enhancing our asset management capabilities to better serve our investors and partners, leveraging the vibrant DIFC environment."

He added, "We are confident that Mr Aftab’s extensive experience in investment and portfolio management will be instrumental in building an integrated investment platform that delivers value and long-term sustainability, aligned with Esterad Investment’s vision to diversify income streams and maximise shareholder returns."

Esterad Capital seeks to establish itself as a specialised centre for managing regional and international investments by identifying, structuring, and managing high-quality opportunities in private equity, real estate, and strategic investments, all the while supporting Esterad's overarching goal of sustainable growth and value creation for its shareholders and partners.

This step represents a milestone in Esterad’s strategy to bolster its regional presence in financial and investment services, reinforcing its position as a leading investment group with a proven record of success in asset management and the development of premium investment opportunities.

About Esterad Investment Company

Esterad Investment Co. B.S.C. (“Esterad”) is a leading investment firm in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Founded in 1973 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Esterad has a proven track record in real estate, private equity, and public markets. The company invests in high-quality assets and growth sectors across the GCC and beyond. Driven by disciplined investment principles and strong governance, Esterad is dedicated to generating long-term value for its shareholders and the markets it serves.