Zamakhchary & Co. (Z&Co), a prestigious leading law firm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the official appointment of Dr. Yazid Almasoud as Partner, who brings with him a wealth of experience, having advised both public and private sector entities over the past ten years.

Dr. Almasoud’s experience includes providing legal advice on a wide range of strategic matters related to public policy and sector regulation, structuring, and governance. Dr. Almasoud was also the official government representative at various international forums.

“Dr. Almasoud is one of the most prominent legal specialists in the Kingdom. He has a wide and diverse academic background supported by considerable qualitative, practical experience and a very specialized career”, said Partner and Managing Director of Z&Co, Monaji Zamakhchary in a statement, adding that “this background makes Dr. Almasoud a distinctive and valuable addition to the firm and will support in ensuring that our clients receive the highest standards of excellence in the provision of legal services”.

Zamakhchary also noted that Dr. Almasoud’s professional experience is “extensive, focusing on high-level regulatory, structural, and legislative projects, including involvement in negotiations and agreements for local and international organizations, and that Dr. Almasoud has represented clients and pleaded before courts and judicial committees together with supervising the development of memoranda and reports”.

Dr. Almasoud joins Z&Co after having recently led several strategic projects involving legislative bodies, ministries, government councils, and many other high-profile entities, in addition to providing legal advice on the regulatory framework for a number of significant government projects.

For his part, Dr. Almasoud expressed his pleasure in joining one of the leading law firms in the Kingdom, Z&Co, as a Partner and being among a distinguished selection of national and international experts, noting that Z&Co is among the leading law firms in Saudi Arabia due to its vast experience in dispute resolution, regulatory projects, transactional and commercial legal advice, conducted in line with the highest international legal standards.

Dr. Almasoud holds a PhD in law from Lancaster University (a top 10 university in the UK), with his thesis focused on a comparison of the regulatory framework of corporate restructuring between the UK and KSA. Dr. Almasoud also holds an LLM from the same university and has taken a number of executive programs, including the Executive MBA Program from the London School of Economics and Political Science and the Executive Leadership Program from Oxford University.