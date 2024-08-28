Abu Dhabi, UAE – On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, celebrated annually on August 28, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank (EDB, or the Bank), the key engine for economic development and industrial advancement in the UAE, has released a statement highlighting the significance of this day and reiterating the Bank's dedication to empowering women in the UAE.

His Excellency Al Naqbi said: "Every year, Emirati Women's Day provides us with an opportunity to honor the remarkable achievements of women in the UAE and reaffirm our commitment to their ongoing empowerment. This year's theme, 'We Collaborate for Tomorrow' perfectly captures the UAE's vision for a future grounded in collaboration and inclusivity, where men and women join forces to realize shared aspirations.

"Central to this journey is H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, whose relentless efforts have made women's inclusion a core value in the UAE's development. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of Emirati women to unlock their full potential and make meaningful contributions to society.

"At EDB, we recognize the vital role women play in driving economic growth and fostering a sustainable future. The theme 'We Collaborate for Tomorrow' resonates deeply with EDB's core value of excelling through partnership. We believe that by actively partnering with women, supporting their ambitions, and providing them with equal opportunities, we can collectively build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

His excellency added: "As women drive innovation in the financial sector, their unique perspectives and ideas are crucial for growth and development. At EDB, we've seen firsthand how women lead transformative initiatives, inspire their colleagues, and foster a culture of innovation. By investing in their development through financial literacy training, and financing support, we equip them for leadership roles and empower women entrepreneurs to contribute significantly to the UAE's economy. Together, we are building a strong community that values collaboration and unity, ensuring women have the resources they need to achieve their goals."

He concluded: “As we move forward, our focus remains on nurturing the next generation of female leaders and ensuring that women entrepreneurs continue to thrive, contributing to a vibrant and inclusive economy. Happy Emirati Women’s Day to all the incredible women of the UAE.”

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

