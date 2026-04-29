London / Dubai— Citi today announced senior leadership appointments across its Banking & International franchise, effective August, with roles based between London and Dubai. The appointments reinforce Citi’s strategy to serve clients’ cross‑border needs through local expertise, global connectivity, and strong risk and controls.

Karim Tannir will join Citi as Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cluster and Banking Head, based in Dubai. A highly regarded industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in the region, Tannir has advised governments, corporates, financial institutions, and sovereign entities on some of the Middle East’s most significant strategic and financing decisions.

Tannir will be responsible for leading Citi’s MEA business across 59 markets*, spearheading the client strategy, the firm’s regional franchise growth, and the engagement with regulators and key stakeholders. Known for his deep client relationships and longstanding credibility across both public and private sectors, he brings a combination of regional insight, global perspective, and execution discipline.

Tannir most recently served as HSBC’s Head of Banking for the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye. He previously spent more than 25 years at J.P. Morgan, where he held a number of senior leadership positions, including Vice Chairman for EMEA. Tannir’s career highlights his multi-disciplinary expertise spanning corporate and investment banking, capital markets, strategic advisory, and his regional leadership.

Ebru Pakcan will become Chief Operating Officer for International and Legacy Franchises, reflecting Citi’s continued focus on operational strength, scale, and disciplined execution across its global network. In this role, Pakcan will oversee operating effectiveness, governance, and the continued wind down of legacy businesses, while supporting growth in core franchises.

Currently MEA Cluster and Banking Head, Pakcan has led the region for the last five years, delivering double-digit growth while entrenching Citi’s position as the leading international bank across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. She brings deep international and product management experience, with a track record of executing complex change across senior global roles, including Global Head of Trade, Global Head of Payments and Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for EMEA.

Mary McNiff, who is stepping away from her role as COO for International and Legacy Franchises, will continue to lead Citi’s expanding firm‑wide policy simplification programme, a key priority to strengthen operating effectiveness, risk discipline, and scalability.

“As cross‑border activity becomes more complex and more critical for our clients, the strength of our international franchise matters more than ever,” said Ernesto Torres Cantú, Head of International at Citi. “Karim is one of the Middle East’s most respected banking leaders, with strong client relationships and deep regional insight. Alongside Ebru and Mary, this team enhances our ability to grow responsibly while maintaining rigorous risk and controls.”

“The strength of our global banking franchise comes from the depth of experience across our leadership and the consistency with which we show up for clients,” said Vis Raghavan, Head of Banking. “Karim brings decades of trusted relationships across the Middle East. Our franchise in the region continues to perform with momentum, and we remain committed to the Middle East for the long term. Clients value stability, connectivity, and judgement and that is exactly what our global network is delivering.”

*Includes presence and non-presence markets

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

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Media Contact:

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Guy Matthews

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