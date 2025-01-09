Richard Waind has officially stepped down as CEO of Betterhomes to take on his new role as CEO of Cencorp. Having joined Betterhomes in 2017, Mr. Waind has been instrumental in the company’s growth and played a pivotal role in establishing Cencorp.

Launched in 2020 by Betterhomes' leadership, Cencorp has grown to become one of the UAE's leading real estate service groups. Its portfolio has expanded beyond real estate to include diverse sectors such as build environment, professional services, and e-commerce. The group encompasses thirteen companies, including Betterhomes, LivingAscot Real Estate, Linda’s Real Estate, PRIME by Betterhomes Luxury Real Estate, CRC Commercial Real Estate, CRC Valuations, DesignFit, Octopus, Strata Global, Openhub, Waterdrop, and Redix.

Mr. Waind commented, “The Dubai and UAE real estate market is a hub of innovation and growth. We are incredibly optimistic about its future, sustainability, and the wealth of opportunities it presents. At Cencorp, our vision is to continually enhance our integrated services, leverage the expertise of our exceptional team, and embrace cutting-edge technology to lead the way in this dynamic market.”

Louis Harding has been appointed as the new CEO of Betterhomes, following 18 successful months as the company’s Managing Director. With over 20 years of experience in luxury real estate across the UK and UAE, Mr. Harding brings a wealth of experience. He has played a key role in establishing our international partnerships and positioning the company for continued growth.

Mr. Harding stated, "It’s an absolute privilege to be the CEO at Betterhomes, the longest-standing real estate agency in Dubai. 2024 was an incredible year, laying strong foundations for the future, and I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. A big thank you to Linda Mahoney, Ryan Mahoney, and Richard Waind for their trust and support.’’