Dubai, United Arab Emirates,: RX, organisers of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), have appointed Hassan Merchant as Marketing Manager for the leading international travel trade show.

In his new role, Merchant will report to Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, managing the development and implementation of the marketing strategy for the Dubai-based exhibition, which welcomed a record 47,000 attendees last year.

Originally from India, Merchant holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Ness Wadia College of Commerce in Pune. On graduating, he embarked on a career in events before moving to Dubai in 2014 to work in marketing and event management at Messe Frankfurt Middle East. His career then continued with the Landmark Group before joining RX in 2020.

Having previously held the position of Senior Marketing Executive at ATM, Merchant rejoins the team from his role as Marketing Manager for the World Future Energy Summit.

Commenting on Merchant’s appointment, Curtis said: “Hassan brings 12 years of invaluable experience in marketing from both the UAE and India to ATM. His results-oriented approach and dedication to detail make him a highly valued asset to the team. I look forward to working together on the continued growth and development of the ATM brand.”

Merchant will develop and manage the marketing strategy for ATM across multiple channels, including digital, public relations and event management. He will also oversee all exhibitor marketing initiatives for the event and collaborate with a diverse group of stakeholders from government organisations to industry associations.

As part of the strategy, there will be a strong emphasis on securing high-value visitors, ensuring exhibitors can engage with key decision-makers, and gain valuable insights ensuring ATM continues to grow its influence in the global travel and tourism landscape.

“It is an exciting time to work in the travel and tourism industry, which is growing at a remarkable rate both in the GCC and worldwide. The expansion of ATM has gone hand in hand with this over the past three decades, and I am committed to contribute to its continued success in 2025 and beyond.”

About:

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. The event attracted over 47,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors (including 6,000+ high-value buyers) and over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries. In 2025, ATM will expand to 13 halls, growing across all sectors, and will continue to be a crucial gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes Start-Up Competition, Influencers' Event, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. The event also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

