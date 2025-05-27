The company aims to drive significant value appreciation for residences and stakeholders alike

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - Amwaj Beachfront, an award-winning multi-use development project in Amwaj Island, announced the appointment of Ahmed Khalifa Khalfan as its new Chief Executive Officer. The developments components include luxury residential apartments, beachfront townhouses, and retail units across 33,391 sqm of waterfront space. The project boasts 400 meters of pristine beach space with state of the art amenities.

Located at the forefront of Amwaj Island, The luxury development will provide residents with a prime location connected directly to the new Muharraq ring road, positioning it minutes away from the Kingdoms’ key landmarks. Its close proximity to entertainment, shopping outlets, hotels, and marinas makes it a key residential address.

Khalfan joins Amwaj Beachfront bringing with him 25 years of extensive experience in real estate sales, marketing and business development, drawing on his background as a Fulbright Scholar, with an MBA in Marketing and an ACIM qualification from the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ahmed Khalfan as the new CEO of Amwaj Beachfront," said Majed Al Khan, Chairman of Amwaj Beachfront. "This strategic direction reflects our commitment to transforming this project into a vibrant, world-class hub that enhances everyday living. By using our expertise and relationships with esteemed international brands and operators we are focused on delivering an elevated product and premier lifestyle destination, expanding our portfolio and reinforcing our position as a leading developer of transformative destinations."

“I am honored to join the exceptional team at Amwaj Beachfront,” states Khalfan. “Our aim is to create an upscale community that not only offers an unparalleled living experience but adds value while driving sustainable growth and value for our stakeholders. With the support of our expert team, I am confident in delivering a world class destination, and highly anticipate working with our partners to realise this vision.”

About Amwaj Beachfront

Amwaj Beachfront is a leading developer and operator of luxury beachfront properties across the Middle East. Founded in 2008, the company’s portfolio includes award-winning resorts, residential developments, and mixed-use properties that combine world-class amenities with stunning coastal locations. Committed to sustainable development and authentic guest experiences, Amwaj Beachfront continues to set the benchmark for luxury coastal living in the region.

Contact Information

Media Relations Department

Amwaj Beachfront

media@amwajbeachfront.com