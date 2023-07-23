French expert Dominique Roques will support AMOUAGE in sustainably harvesting frankincense trees and protecting the ecosystem at Wadi Dawkah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Muscat – Amouage, the Omani international High Perfumery House, has recently announced a partnership with Dominique Roques, a world-renowned French expert in responsibly sourcing perfume ingredients. With over 30 years of experience, Dominique will be a strategic adviser to Amouage and support the House to sustainably harvest Frankincense resins from Boswellia Sacra trees at Wadi Dawkah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that now falls under Amouage’s patronage.

Situated in the Southern Governorate of Dhofar, the unique site was once an essential stop on the ancient Incense Route and has remained a habitat for thousands of Frankincense trees. As its current patron, Amouage seeks to protect, restore, and expand the ancient cradle of frankincense. This aromatic and rich resin is defined as one of Oman’s most precious natural treasures and the chief ingredient in the finely crafted Amouage perfumes.

The harvest of the majestic and unique Hojari Frankincense in Oman, also known as the ‘Gold of the Desert’ as it was once more valuable than gold, has been based on an ancient ritual performed by small groups of local tribal herders who gather the resin by hand. The oil is then distilled for use in Amouage perfumes. These traditional methods remain unchanged and have been passed down from generation to generation. However, the Boswellia Sacra trees that produce the valuable resin have been exposed to anthropogenic and natural pressures, which endangers the survival of the trees putting Oman’s rich biodiversity at risk.

Amouage has made a long-term commitment to the sustainable and ethical harvesting of its locally sourced ingredients, and the company has been driving transparency about how it creates its unique masterpieces. Having reaffirmed its responsibility to be at the forefront of minimising its environmental impact, Amouage has recently signed a partnership with the Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for the development of the Wadi Dawkah UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Covering 14 square kilometers and having flourished in the region for centuries, the UNESCO World Heritage site represents one of Oman’s most unique locations. Amouage’s stewardship of Wadi Dawkah, in close partnership with the local community, marks a significant milestone for the Boswellia Sacra tree. With Dominique’s support and strategic advice, Amouage aims to deliver the world’s most sustainable, ethical, and transparent source of frankincense to its clients from within a stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Once the Head of Sourcing at Firmenich, a leading developer of perfumes for the world's top luxury brands, Dominique Roques has been sourcing essences and extracts for the global perfume industry for over 30 years. His first book, 'In Search of Perfumes: A Lifetime Journey to the Source of Nature's Scents,' tells the story of the industry's most precious natural ingredients, from Indonesian patchouli, Frankincense gum to the Damask rose, including their origin and cultural and historical value.

In his book, Roques also pays tribute to communities that dedicate their lives to cultivating these materials, including humble farmers or tree trappers who carry on with centuries-old distillation traditions. Roques hopes to make people aware that ingredients like rose oil, frankincense gum or Peru balsam extract are the true luxury in the perfume bottles they end up in. And that the people who make them are as luxurious as the perfumers.

His focus for Amouage at Wadi Dawkah will be on the sustainable sourcing of perfume ingredients to further minimise the impact on natural resources and conserve them for their optimal use now and in the future. Dominique will ensure that the relevant processes are aligned with Amouage’s recently reimagined sustainability strategy and long-standing values. Amouage has been committed to supporting the farming communities in which it operates. At the same time, the House also aims to safeguard and conserve Oman’s unique and rich biodiversity as communities rely on well-functioning ecosystems to thrive and stay healthy.

