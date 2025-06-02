Dallas and Abu Dhabi – Akin announced today that Skye Smith has joined the firm as a partner in its investment management practice. Smith will begin in the Dallas office and relocate to Abu Dhabi in the coming months. Smith’s addition reinforces the firm’s commitment to growth in the Middle East and strengthens its position as a leading investment management advisor in the Abu Dhabi global market, where sovereign wealth funds manage approximately $1.7 trillion.

Smith advises institutional investors, with a strong focus on sovereign wealth funds, on complex investments across private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, real estate and hedge funds. She regularly counsels these clients on primary commitments, co-investments, continuation vehicles, funds-of-one, GP stakes and other customized arrangements. Her practice also includes advising public and private pension plans, university endowments, funds of funds and multifamily offices.

“We are continuing to expand our investment management offerings in Abu Dhabi. The Middle East is a growing asset management market and an area of intense focus for Akin, serving our clients in their most sophisticated transactions,” said Akin co-chair Abid Qureshi. “Skye brings significant experience working with sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi, and we’re pleased to welcome her to our team.”

“Skye is a highly regarded investment management lawyer with a longstanding client network in Abu Dhabi,” said Barbara Niederkofler, co-leader of Akin’s investment management practice.

Robert Griffin, an Akin investment management partner based in Abu Dhabi added, “Skye brings deep knowledge of the fundraising opportunities and challenges in the UAE and she is a phenomenal addition to our investment management practice in the Abu Dhabi global market.”

“I am thrilled to join Akin and its premier investment management team,” said Smith. “The firm has a growing platform in the UAE and Abu Dhabi in particular, advising some of the most prominent sovereign wealth funds, making this the ideal setting for my practice,” she added.

Smith joins Akin from DLA Piper.

Earlier this year, Akin announced that corporate partner Alexander Malahias and project finance partner Jennifer Riddle have joined the firm and will be based in Akin’s Abu Dhabi office until the firm opens its new office in Riyadh later this year. The firm has also recently added investment management partner Wendy Dodson Gallegos in Chicago.

About Akin’s Investment Management Practice

Akin’s investment management practice, comprising over 100 lawyers, is a recognized leader in the representation of large institutional and entrepreneurial fund sponsors and managers in the formation across the private funds industry. The firm also serves as lead counsel to some of the world’s premier investors and has helped them access opportunities in markets around the world. Through its representation of a broad range of investment managers and institutional investors, Akin has unique insight on emerging trends in the private equity, credit and hedge fund industries. This knowledge and experience are particularly valuable to clients as convergence across asset classes continues to play out in the marketplace.

Akin is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.