Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ADCCI) Board of Directors has appointed Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bolstering the chamber’s senior management team and its strategic mission of empowering businesses and enabling the business community to reach its full potential.

By employing his long experience in driving business transformation, Al Qubaisi's primary focus will be to establish a resilient and interconnected business community to realise the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. He will play a pivotal role in supporting the Abu Dhabi Chamber in achieving its vision of strengthening the business community and positioning Abu Dhabi as the preferred choice for businesses and talent in the MENA region by 2025.

With more than two decades of experience in business, investment, and strategy, Al Qubaisi brings a wealth of expertise, complemented by an extensive network of stakeholders and regulatory bodies. Prior to joining ADCCI, he held executive leadership positions in finance and investment at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and was a fundamental member of the company’s leadership team. Additionally, Al Qubaisi has garnered international experience through his tenure with British Petroleum (BP) and Ernst & Young (EY).

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of ADCCI, said: “We are delighted to announce Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi as the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. Al Qubaisi will play a key role in strengthening the business community and contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy by forging partnerships and fostering engagement with the business community. His appointment is a testament to the chamber’s keenness to attract the highest levels of competencies, who are able to realise the visions of our wise leadership in promoting the emirate of Abu Dhabi as the go-to destination for businesses and a highly regarded business hub on the world competitiveness map.

“This strategic decision comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new three-year strategy 2023-2025 in cementing the chamber’s position as the voice of the private sector and enhancing its role as a policy advocator, a networker, and a service provider.

“On this occasion, we would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our former Director-General, Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri for his exceptional contribution over the years, which played a key role in driving our success. Al Mheiri was an exceptional leader and an inspirational figure to everyone who has worked with the chamber. With his steadfast dedication, Al Mheiri played a key role in shaping the chamber’s journey of success and realising several achievements and progress. Under his leadership, the Chamber launched successful projects and leading initiatives centred on excellence.”

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of ADCCI, said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, this economic monument that enjoys a prestigious place within the business community locally and internationally, and look forward to building upon the chamber’s strong foundations to support and empower the business community. Through working hand-in-hand with the chamber’s highly qualified and skilled team, I am confident that together we can unlock the full potential of businesses, and drive sustainable economic development and growth in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Al Qubaisi is a Certified Corporate Director from Harvard Business School (HBS). He served as a board member for Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority, ADNOC Distribution and ADNOC Refining, while also chairing multiple executive committees, audit committees and finance committees. Al Qubaisi holds a Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) degree from INSEAD Business School. Additionally, he has completed Senior Executive Leadership Program from Harvard Business School, and earned executive leadership and management certificates from University of Oxford and IMD Business School.