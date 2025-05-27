DUBAI, UAE – 25hours Hotel One Central is pleased to announce the promotion of Leoul Tesfaye to Director of Food and Beverage position. A seasoned hospitality professional with over a decade of international experience, Leoul has built his career across some of the region’s most dynamic hotel brands, primarily with Marriott International in the UAE and Qatar. He joined 25hours Hotel One Central in 2022 as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage and has since played a key role in shaping the hotel’s vibrant culinary and social scene.

In his previous role, Leoul oversaw the operations of the hotel’s five signature venues — Monkey Bar, Tandoor Tina, Nomad Day Bar, Ernst Biergarten, and Juña lounge. His strategic leadership and focus on guest experience drove notable commercial results, including a 29% year-on-year revenue increase in his first year, followed by sustained growth through 2023.

However, his impact extends well beyond financials. From launching high-impact pop-ups and guiding new restaurant openings to leading the full repositioning of Juña lounge, Leoul has demonstrated a rare combination of creative vision and operational precision. He also brings extensive event experience, having led catering and service delivery at major regional highlights such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and the opening of Qatar’s first 2022 World Cup stadium.

Originally from Ethiopia, Leoul holds a diploma in Tourism Management and has completed advanced training through Starwood’s F&B Academy in Germany. His leadership is defined by a commitment to team growth, innovation, and hands-on execution — values that reflect the bold and unconventional spirit of the 25hours brand.

“Being part of the 25hours journey in Dubai has been an incredible ride,” said Leoul Tesfaye. “I’m thrilled to step into this new role and continue pushing creative boundaries while delivering authentic 25hours experiences that our guests and communities will remember”.

As Director of Food and Beverage, Leoul will continue leading the evolution of the hotel’s culinary direction, reinforcing 25hours Hotel One Central’s position as one of Dubai’s most culturally connected destinations for food, music, and community. “Leoul brings an exceptional blend of vision, drive, and creativity to our F&B landscape,” added Mehdi Khei, Hotel Manager, 25hours Hotel One Central. “"His new role reflects the outstanding work he has accomplished with the company and is essential to the next chapter of our hotel’s growth."

25hours Hotel One Central is known for its playful approach to hospitality — where bold design meets local culture, and storytelling is always on the menu.

About 25hours Hotels

25hours Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

Christoph Hoffmann, Kai Hollmann, Ardi Goldman and Stephan Gerhard were the founders and creative minds behind the 25hours brand, that was built from 2005 and today operates 17 hotels in prime European destinations like Hamburg, Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and Florence as well as in the international metropolises of Jakarta and Dubai. 25hours is a smart, culturally resonant hotel idea characterized by provocative urban locations, irreverent yet functional aesthetic, and the romantic nostalgia of grand hotels. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and personality and, under the motto "If you know one, you know none", designs each of its hotels with different designers and unique style. Sydney, Trieste, Trojena and Porto are among the future destinations.

