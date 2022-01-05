PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A total of 62 countries will be represented on the exhibition floor of the 2022 edition of Arab Health, the MENA region’s leading exhibition for the healthcare industry, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 – 27 January.
The 2022 edition of the show, which returns as a co-located event for the healthcare and laboratory industries, has attracted more than 3,590 exhibitors from countries around the world. They include the UAE, Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and a host of European countries such as the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, and Belgium.
Russia, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India, the US and Canada will also have several exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and innovation through a range of healthcare products.
Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “The global healthcare industry has shown its resilience throughout the pandemic and continues to be the driving force for global recovery. Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, we have seen the commitment from healthcare exhibitors and experts from around the world to meet live and in-person at Arab Health to discuss the latest healthcare solutions.”
Continuing with the international theme, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan have all confirmed hosting international pavilions. Each pavilion will host between 16 and 33 healthcare-related companies. In addition, the European Innovation Council Pavilion will host 20 selected companies from across the healthcare landscape.
Appropriately, the theme for Arab Health 2022 is 'United by business, forging ahead’ with new technology and innovation taking the stage with a host of exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services. Canon, Draeger, NAFFCO, Philips and NEOM will again be exhibiting this year. At the same time, GE Healthcare, Karl Storz, Siemens Healthineers and a host of other leading names in the healthcare sector will return following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
In addition to having the opportunity to explore thousands of products on display, conveniently split into eight sectors across 16 halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre, other features at Arab Health this year include the return of the Innov8 Talks as part of the Healthcare Transformation Zone.
The popular start-up competition will feature 24 companies in various stages of maturity, with each showcasing unique and innovative solutions in prevention, management, operations, diagnostics, amongst others.
Four medical conferences and hands-on workshops will also return to the exhibition, bringing together 200 globally recognised medical expert speakers and over 1500 delegates from across the GCC. Popular returning tracks include Obs & Gyn, Total Radiology, Orthopaedics and Surgery.
Following a hybrid model last year, Arab Health will also host a virtual event running in conjunction with the live event from 5 January – 28 February. With over 200 educational sessions and more than 250 international experts, the online event will provide a range of thought leadership and medical updates to over 3000 delegates.
"This will be a vital addition to our offering and will be instrumental in reaching a wider audience. Not every industry professional from around the world can attend in-person every year; therefore, the online facility provides opportunities to maintain partnerships and do business,” added Williams.
Arab Health, co-located with Medlab Middle East 2022, is the largest healthcare exhibition and congress in the MENA region. The event will attract global healthcare professionals and feature a range of scientific lectures, industry briefings, product demonstrations and networking opportunities.
As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again occur under the protocols introduced via the company's Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.
For more information, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.
