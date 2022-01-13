Enthusiasts now have the opportunity to get up-close and personal with gentle sharks and rays

UAE, Abu Dhabi : The National Aquarium at Al Qana, the Middle East's largest aquarium with over 46,000 sea animals and 300 different species, is now offering visitors a breathtaking diving experience with the regions largest diversity of animals in a single tank, with diving options available for both certified and non-certified divers, and anyone eager for an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

Paul Hamilton, General Manager at The National Aquarium says, “We are absolutely delighted to be offering our visitors such an extraordinary dive experience with our vibrant selection of sharks and rays. Of course, the reality is that sharks are grossly misunderstood, and many of them are currently endangered due to overfishing. Through our immersive experiences, the National Aquarium hopes to dispel this fear and celebrate these magnificent and fascinating creatures.”

Visitors without prior diving experience or certification can delve into the depths of the National Aquarium's main tank, which houses the Middle East's largest shark and ray collection, including the infamous hammerhead sharks, zebra sharks, eagle rays and a variety of other shark and ray species.

Certified scuba divers, on the other hand, get to immerse themselves in this one-of-a-kind adventure, which includes a bonus 2in1 experience diving with 2.5m long sand tiger sharks and lemon sharks, as well as the opportunity to cross over to dive with one of the world's only school of hammerhead sharks.

All the divers will be accompanied by a guide as they interact with the wide variety of marine life while learning underwater sign language and taking part in the live feeding demonstrations. To top all of this, divers will also get the chance to commemorate the unforgettable experience, by having their photos taken with the iconic underwater scenery on the sea grass bed, next to the submarine, beneath a shipwreck, and inside the megalodon bite, all of which are surrounded by magnificent creatures that add to the experience. Prior to the exciting dive adventure, the dive instructor will conduct a brief theory lesson to ensure that basic safety guidelines for shallow water diving are followed.

Day and Timings

Wednesday – Sunday

Shark Dive for certified divers: 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm

(Note: Arrive an hour early to prepare for the dive)

Discover Scuba Diving: 3 pm, 5 pm, 7pm

(Note: A quick theory test will be conducted by the dive instructor to ensure basic safety guidelines)

Prices

Shark Dive (certified divers only) – AED 790

Discover Scuba Diving (non-certified divers) – AED 1,210

For diving inquiries:

https://thenationalaquarium.ae/en/diving

https://www.alboomdiving.com/featured-location/abu-dhabi-national-aquarium-and-underwater-zoo-activities.html

The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium is part of Al Qana, a unique waterfront destination redefining social dining and entertainment to Abu Dhabi. The National Aquarium is set to be the largest aquarium in the Middle East and is home to 46,000 creatures spread across 10 zones. These animals are cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists known for their outstanding work in other aquariums around the world.

Education is at the core of The National Aquarium, with an entire department dedicated to learning and enhancing environmental knowledge, and the capacity to welcome up to 50,000 students a year.

The National Aquarium’s purpose is to create a memorable moment for people to reconnect with nature. It is designed to become a role model in conservation education through live experiences and community engagement, and also support the UAE’s efforts to preserve its heritage and build a more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.thenationalaquarium.ae

