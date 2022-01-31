Muscat: Acknowledging the need for sustainable development to achieve economic growth, attain social inclusion and protect the country’s environment, the Sultanate has been committed to the principles of sustainability and has spearheaded innovative programs that advocate its quintessential role in the development of the country. In a recent press conference organised on January 31, 2022 at Crowne Plaza Qurum, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC), in partnership with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) announced the dates for the Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) event to be organized under the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. A national-level event dedicated to sustainability, OSW will be hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said who will inaugurate the week on March 14, 2022, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The press conference highlighted the role of sustainable development and Oman’s stance in the matter and also featured distinguished panelists including Abdul-Amir Ajmi Al Ajmi, External Affairs and Value Creation Director at PDO, Dr. Mohab Al Hinai, Head of Center for Sustainability and Circular Economy, be'ah, Chokri Ben Amor, Committee Chairperson of the Gaia Summit, Muhanad Al Kiyumi, Business Partner - CEO Alternative Energy from OQ, Ghada Al Yousef, Executive Manager of Nama Group and Malak Al-Shaibani, External Relations Country General Manager of Shell Development Oman.

“Sustainable development is not a choice but a prerequisite for development. It is essential that we strike the right balance between economic growth and conservation of our environment,” said Mr. Al Ajmi. “In line with the goals laid out in Oman Vision 2040 to achieve a developed, diversified, and sustainable national economy, there has been an immense concentration on the efficient utilization of technology and optimization of resources to ensure a sustainable approach to increasing consumption and GDP. Strategic national events like OSW will reinforce sustainable development as a key feature of governance and highlight its critical role in the diversification of the economy. With several projects already underway, Oman has been dedicated to achieving a green economy through green strategies and renewable energy production.”

Aligning itself to the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) and engaging the national development stakeholders to present Oman as a model for sustainable development, the week-long event will comprise of an exhibition, conference, thought leadership summit, site visits, and awards. While the Oman Sustainability Week Expo will showcase an exhibition featuring the latest sustainability technologies, solutions, and initiatives from across the world, the International Sustainability Resources and Technology Conference (ISRTC), which is set to be held from 14 to 16 March, will connect local and global stakeholders to foster constructive debate and enhance cross-collaboration. The C-level thought leadership, Gaia Summit, will be scheduled from 13 to 14 March, and the OSW site visits on the final day

of the week will offer attendees an opportunity to visit projects that are at the forefront of building a sustainable environment across the country. Meanwhile, the OSW Awards, which is slated to be held on 13 March, will honor the vital contributions to sustainability that have helped businesses to set themselves apart from competitors.

OSW foresees the active participation of over 100 companies from more than 20 countries and the attendance of 5,000 individuals, including industry stakeholders, policymakers, sustainability experts, and industry leaders from Oman, the wider GCC, and other parts of the world. In accordance with the prevalent COVID-19 situation, all protocols will be adhered to during the course of the event including maintaining a 50% capacity, temperature checks, proof of vaccination, and the wearing of face masks.

In line with Oman’s National Energy Strategy and to achieve the country’s sustainability goals of building a green and circular economy that addresses national needs and moves consistently with the global trends, OSW will further encourage energy independence, generation of revenues from non-traditional natural resources, and innovation in infrastructure to produce affordable and clean energy for the protection of the climate and environment.

Mohammed Al Harthy, Executive Vice President - Strategic Development, be'ah said, “be’ah and sustainability initiatives go hand-in-hand. It is an honor for be’ah to be part of the OSW, which is a platform to learn, share, and educate as Oman takes a bigger and more determined stride towards a sustainable future.”

With PDO, be’ah, Nama and OQ acting as Strategy Partners of the event, OSW will reaffirm the Sultanate’s position on the global map as a country that prioritizes, incorporates and advocates sustainability in all its initiatives.

