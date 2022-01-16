Al-Othman: The card provides customers with exceptional services and benefits introduced for the first time in Kuwait

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is always committed to reward its customers and ensure providing them with the most up-to-date top-notch services and enriching their banking experience. In this context, the bank announced providing its customers with an exclusive package of rewards catering to their needs and fitting their different lifestyles when using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card featuring a totally unique design.

The new NBK Visa card comes in two unique vertical designs - for him and her, with a luxurious metal finish and a QR code incorporated in the card design allowing customers to always be update to date with the latest offers.

For the first time in Kuwait, customers can activate the card using NFC Card activation service, simply by tapping the card on the Smartphone to direct to the Activation page on NBK Mobile Application, without the need to visit an ATM or calling the Contact Center.

The NBK Visa card gives customers the flexibility to choose the way they want to earn rewards based on their lifestyle; either the Spend Tier or Merchant Category option.

Customer can earn NBK KWT Points on all their spends made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card when choosing the Spends Tier earning option, based on their monthly spends with up to 5% on Digital Payment, up to 5% on International POS and up to 3% on all other spends.

On the other hand, when choosing the Merchant Category, it allows customers to earn NBK KWT Points on all payments made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card at the selected categories, with 10% on Dining and Telecom, 5% on Fitness,Beauty and Jewlery and 3% on Clothing, Grocery and Education.

In addition, customers will enjoy flat 10% NBK KWT Points when using their card at Ikea, Eureka, Farfetch, and booking.com.

The earned NBK KWT Points can be redeemed through NBK Online or Mobile Banking whether as cashback directly to the card, travel booking at more than 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels, e-Vouchers from over 190 merchants, and points exchange with most preferred airlines...

Customers can earn NBK KWT Points up to KD 1,000 every month. In addition, NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders can earn NBK Rewards Points at over 900 participating outlets.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “The new NBK Visa card combines an exclusive package of exceptional rewards with a design inspiring national pride’ making it a card like no other.”

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card gives its holders a unique lifestyle thanks to the included benefits and offers that are tailored to fit customers’ needs and meet their expectations, he added.

Al-Othman noted NBK is keen to stay closer to its customers and to identify all their banking needs, stressing that he fully trusts that this card will be the apt option for them during travel and shopping.

On his part, Shashank Singh, Visa’s General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the NBK in providing NBK KWT Visa Infinite credit card to consumers in Kuwait. The design and benefits of the card are truly an embodiment of how Visa brings unmatched experiences to a select group of customers whose lives are defined by distinction. At Visa, we continuously strive with our partners like NBK to bring such rewarding products so that our cardholders can benefit from secure and seamless payment experiences as well as the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at 70 million merchant locations while travelling abroad.”

NBK has also partnered with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, offering customers a chance to convert NBK KWT points to Skywards Miles. Customers can redeem Miles on a wide-range of benefits and privileges, including flight rewards with Emirates and partner airlines, upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said: “We’re very happy to be partnering with a leading financial institution, National Bank of Kuwait, to offer customers a chance to convert Points into Skywards Miles, and access incredible rewards and privileges the award-winning loyalty programme is famed for. From flight rewards, hotel stays, and hospitality tickets to world renowned sporting events – customers can now truly experience flying better with Emirates in the air, and on-ground.

Customers can enjoy having the card free for life subject to annual spend threshold.

NBK Credit Cards are the best payment method for the convenience they provide to customers, in addition to the various benefits like eligibility to NBK Miles Program, Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty, as well as eligibility for NBK various draws.

Terms and conditions apply and for more information about NBK services and offers, please visit www.nbk.com

