Her Excellency Dr. Rahma bint Ibrahim Al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, visited Al Buraimi Industrial City yesterday (Monday) to explore the investing projects and get acquainted with the opportunities available in the industrial city. Al Mahrouqiyah was accompanied by a number of officials representing the public and private sectors.

Receiving the delegation, Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, explained that Al Buraimi Industrial City – along with the rest of Madayn’s expanding network of industrial cities – was established to achieve the vision of Madayn in enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

The visit emphasised on the significance of effective integration between Madayn and the educational institutions in Al Buraimi governorate to achieve mutual benefit and identify innovation and knowledge-based investment opportunities in pursuance of Oman Vision 2040. The visit also stressed the importance of providing training opportunities to students to develop their skills and meet the requirements of the labour market.

The officials elaborated that Al Buraimi Industrial City was established in 1998 on an area exceeding 5 million sqm, and is adjacent to key ports and local and regional airports. Located nearly 100 km away from Sohar Port and Suhar Airport and around 120 km away from Dubai International Airport and Jebel Ali Port, Al Buraimi Industrial City today is home to over 300 projects of various activities. Moreover, the officials explained that Madayn is currently implementing infrastructure development project in Al Buraimi Industrial City, which comprises developing an area of 300,000 sqm to incubate Small and Medium Enterprises, establishing sewage plant as well as rehabilitating roads and rain drainage channels.

The Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation then toured Al Buraimi Industrial City where she was introduced to Masar Service Centre which is currently in its soft opening phase in Al Buraimi. Through providing a lineup of services that are required by investors, Masar Service Centre aims at accelerating and simplifying procedures, strengthening relations with partners to provide integrated services to investors, and ensuring a reliable and secure environment for the companies to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies. Investors are now able to obtain necessary approvals, permits and licenses required for their projects under one platform and within a specific timeframe through Masar Service Centre. Al Mahrouqiyah then visited Canroyal Oil Lubricants and Qila’a Al Batinah Trading where she was briefed on their production lines, products and services.

