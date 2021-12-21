United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Buyparts24, a member of Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG)—a multi-disciplined conglomerate founded in 1994, reveals a new innovative marketplace in Dubai.

Leveraging the regional platform, the reveal took place at the largest International Trade Show for the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) automotive aftermarket and service industry, Automechanika.

BuyParts24, the latest business innovation developed within GAG is the first of its kind. It is custom-built to connect distributors with garages, workshops, fleet owners and operators, delivering benefits of optimizing operational expenses, increasing reach and maximizing market penetration.

The marketplace uses a unique VIN driven search technique coupled with AI tools to achieve a seamless trading experience, further enhanced by intuitive data analytics and effective decision supportive insights.

Ghassan Aboud, Founder and Chairman of the Ghassan Aboud Group stated during the fair, "We always choose to fill the gaps when faced with unmet needs in the market. We are never timid to execute a market-disrupting vision. BuyParts24 represents the gist of our 27 years of worldwide automotive trading experience in both vehicles and spare parts. Bringing such a vast array of brands together will mark a transformative beginning in the aftermarket landscape."

The marketplace has proudly announced several more strategic partnerships and collaborations at Automechanika Dubai.

Steven Pickering, General Manager at BuyParts24, commented, "Automechanika was the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our innovation and reinforce our value proposition for both buyers and sellers. We have established several new relations and signed notable deals with reputable companies such as Al Masaood, Pride Ride and others."

Pickering added, "Since our first transaction in August, we have fully focused on the UAE's largest genuine parts suppliers and have since signed significant partnerships with prominent market leaders including Al Habtoor Motors, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Nasser Bin Abdullatif Alserkal, Bin Hamoodah Auto, AWR Rostamani and others. Our next exciting phase of development will focus on aftermarket brands. We have so much to share. Stay tuned!”

The BuyParts24 ecosystem aims to reduce repair cycles through a one-stop shop and an instant parts availability promise. It has partnered with Gallega Global Logistics to ensure a quick and hassle-free experience. Buyers can order from the marketplace's app and receive their orders via express, same or next day delivery, guaranteeing that they can, in turn, maximise revenue generation, time utilisation and further focus on executing high levels of customer responsiveness.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021