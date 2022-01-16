Dubai : Malaysia Healthcare, led by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), continues to pave the way as a leading healthcare travel industry provider during Expo 2020 Dubai. The Malaysian Pavilion was host to fruitful and productive B2B discussionsbetween Malaysian players such as Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, TMC Fertility and Women’s Specialists Centre, and healthcare representatives from the Middle East.

“MHTC’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai was opportune for us to showcase Malaysia as a safe and trusted destination for healthcare. Throughout the Malaysia Healthcare Excellence week, we held key talks that will open the way for future collaborations with leading industry players which will only help to better our offerings in healthcare travel, and expand our presence as a global healthcare destination in the Middle East. This is in line with our aim to provide the best Malaysia healthcare travel experience by 2025, based on the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025,” said Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

“Malaysia Healthcare has been knownto provide healthcare travellers access to the healthcare they need. With niche healthcare offerings in cardiology, fertility, oncology, Hepatitis C, as well as being destination landmarks through the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital and International Retirement Living programmes, Expo 2020 Dubai has further connected us with the global healthcare community to provide quality care for peace of mind to all,” added The Honorouble Dato’ Dr. Haji Noor Azmi Bin Ghazali, Deputy Minister of Health I, Ministry of Health Malaysia.

Discussions centred around niche treatments offered by Malaysia Healthcare

During Expo 2020 Dubai, MHTC furthered its niche treatment propositions withvaluable discussions with industry representatives. Among outcomes from its engagement with the Fakeeh University Hospital include a possible collaboration to establish an IVF specialty centre in the hospital, as well as continued discussions via knowledge exchange sessions. The Dubai Fertility Centre is also looking to work with MHTC on knowledge transfer sessions in the field of embryology.

MHTC also met with representatives from the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai to explore potential associations with MHTC’s member hospitals for treatments relating to fertility, cardiology, oncology, and Hepatitis C, along with opportunities for Continuous Medical Education initiatives. Additionally, the Dubai Health Authority is looking forward to enhancing its co-operation between Malaysia and the UAE for healthcare travel.

“MHTC has also leveraged the uniqueness of Expo 2020 Dubai to provide an incubator for healthcare startups to explore and connect in B2B discussions with healthcare providers, facilitators, travel agents, and other industry players from other countries. With more than 90 B2B meetings organised throughout the week, it is more important than ever for Malaysia Healthcare to showcase the strengths our healthcare offerings and remain top of mind as a leading global healthcare destination,” added Mohd Daud Mohd Arif.

Since 2011, Malaysia has attracted over 8 million healthcare travellers from Indonesia, China, India, the Middle East, GCC, Singapore, Japan, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Philippines, Australia, and more. Prior to the pandemic, the medical travel industry was flourishing and grew consistently at a CAGR of 16% between 2015 – 2019 against the APAC performance of 15% CAGR for the same period. In 2019, the industry garnered hospital revenues of RM1.7 billion resulting in a total economic impact of RM7 billion.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

