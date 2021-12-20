IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo Resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah. With this signing, IHG continues to expand its lifestyle portfolio in the country to cater to the future demand from new guest segments, seeking authentic Arabian experiences through Hotel Indigo’s neighbourhood story. No two hotel Indigo can be the same, as each has its own specific neighbourhood story embedded in the design, food and service.

Due to open in early 2026, the Hotel Indigo Resort will be located in Durrat Al Arus, a recreational neighborhood north of Jeddah, and will be a leisurely drive away from the main city. The resort will be a part of a mixed-use development project consisting of a budding residential community, vast water frontage and man-made lagoons. Located along the Red Sea Coast, Hotel Indigo Resort in Durrat Al Arus will also be a perfect destination for guests to enjoy an active waterfront.

IHG and Dallah Real Estate Company, will work in collaboration with renowned design studios and research agencies to weave the ‘Neighbourhood Story’ into the DNA of the hotel. The unique aesthetics of the resort and its service styles will immerse guests into the authenticity of the destination, its local culture, character and history.

Along with boldly-designed 271 rooms, the resort will also feature 50 private pool villas, an expansive wellness facility, and home-grown food and beverage concepts that will not only offer a unique perspective to dining in Saudi Arabia – but also catch the interests of foodies and critics alike.

Staying true to engaging with the neighbourhood, Dallah Real Estate Company has also partnered with 17Sixty – a marine adventure company that will enable the guests of Hotel Indigo, and residents of Jeddah, to experience marine flora and fauna like never before, keeping sustainability at its core. The company will also provide thrilling water sports activities to the guests.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “After debuting the brand in Riyadh, we are delighted to sign our second Hotel Indigo property in the country this year - Hotel Indigo Durrat Al Arus in Jeddah. In line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the country’s Tourism Strategy, our luxury and lifestyle brands are gaining a lot of interest from our partners and investors. We are confident that upon opening, these properties will be equally popular with domestic and international travelers and will add to the authentic experiences guests will be looking for while visiting Saudi Arabia.

We are also honored to once again partner with Dallah Real Estate Company, who boast a great deal of expertise in this sector. Together, we look forward to welcoming our guests to this exquisite property when it opens doors in 2026. ”

Abdulaziz M.A Yamani, Managing Director, Dallah Real Estate Company said: “Given IHG’s history and strong legacy in the Kingdom, we are pleased to partner with them to offer our Saudi travellers and international guests a premium and authentic stay experience at Hotel Indigo Durrat Al Arus. The hotel will be positioned as a holistic destination for guests looking for adventure and an experiential stay. We are confident that this partnership will not only offer the best-in-class service to guests but also bring value to the business from IHG’s global systems and loyalty programme.”

IHG currently operates 37 hotels in Saudi Arabia across five brands including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and voco. A further 23 hotels are in the development pipeline, due to open within the next three to five years.

**Numbers as of September 30, 2021

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

Ankita Chopra

Communications Manager, IMEA

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Tel: +971 4 213 6502

Email: ankita.chopra@ihg.com

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021