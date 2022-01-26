Callidus Flare Technology production facility to be based in Jubail Industrial City’s petrochemical complex

Production facility to contribute towards Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and IKTVA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia : Honeywell, a global technology leader, today announced the launch of its Callidus® Flare Technology production facility in the world’s largest industrial city at Jubail, Saudi Arabia, bringing the lowest steam consumption flares to help reduce the carbon footprint of the Jubail petrochemical complex.

The Callidus facility will be the first of its kind in Jubail Industrial City’s petrochemical complex, in proximity to several Saudi Aramco joint ventures, SABIC affiliates as well as private-sector petrochemical plants. Callidus Technologies, which specializes in thermal combustion products for the oil and gas industry and is a world leader in flare technology, designs and manufactures flares that range from simple utility flares to high performance ultra-low-steam nViroTM XSR Flares.

The Callidus production facility will contribute towards Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program (IKTVA), enhancing the country’s economic diversity and industrial sector by localizing manufacturing and creating new jobs in manufacturing and engineering.

While providing the local energy sector with the latest flare technology, Honeywell is also targeting other markets to eventually export 25-30 percent of its production.

“With thousands of installations worldwide, UOP Callidus flare systems provide proven economical flaring with high destruction efficiency, high smokeless capacity, low noise and low radiation for a broad range of flare applications,” said Jim Moshi, general manager, Honeywell UOP Middle East. “With this state-of-the-art technology, petrochemical plants can greatly contribute to reducing their carbon footprint.”

The launch of the Callidus facility builds on the agreements from the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Honeywell and Saudi Aramco in May 2017, which included Honeywell undertaking commercial efforts to assist Saudi Aramco in achieving the goals of the IKTVA program by 2021.

IKTVA’s aim is to achieve 70% localization of production and jobs by 2021, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The new facility will support these objectives by creating production jobs for Saudi nationals, which leads to enhanced local skills and capabilities for future developments. It is expected that the facility will help create at least 20 additional jobs in KSA.

Callidus Technologies was established in Tulsa, Okla. in 1989 to provide advanced combustion solutions for the refining and petrochemical industries. Today, as part of Honeywell UOP, Callidus provides a broad portfolio of engineered products and services, including flares that reduce visible emissions, burner technologies that minimize formation of nitrogen oxides, and thermal oxidizers to treat and dispose of harmful waste products from industrial plants.

Active in Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years, Honeywell continues to play a vital role in supporting and advancing the Kingdom’s industries. Honeywell has launched a gas detection equipment manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia — another initiative that supports the IKTVA program. The company has also run a series of training programs that aid the country’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy. This includes a long-standing relationship with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and Honeywell UOP University and TECPro career development initiatives to support Saudi graduates as they begin their careers in engineering and technology development.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company’s track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell’s new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

-Ends-

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media contact:

Nemer Barakat

Four Communications

Honeywell@Fourcommunications.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022