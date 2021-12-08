Abu Dhabi : Hitachi Energy, the global technology leader in power grids, and Yinlong Energy, global battery manufacturer pushing the boundaries of the green energy revolution, today announced that it will be partnering with Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME), part of Al Fahim Group and the regional distributor of Yinlong energy for the Middle East and Africa, to support the electric mobility initiatives in Abu Dhabi and turn the capital into a more eco-friendly and carbon-neutral city.

With this collaboration, EGME expands its role for the Middle East and Africa as the regional distributor of Yinlong’s e-mobility coupled with smart charging solutions from Hitachi Energy.

The electric bus initiative is aligned with Abu Dhabi Government’s strategy to strengthen the electric transportation sector and helping them to achieve their climate ambitions. It will pave the way for a quieter, emission-free, full-electric mobility solutions to run on the streets of Abu Dhabi and other cities all over the region.

As part of the collaboration between Hitachi Energy, Emirates Global Motor Electric and Yinlong Energy, Hitachi Energy will provide its pioneering Grid-eMotion™ smart charging solution for public transportation and commercial vehicles to the Abu Dhabi based EGME. Grid-eMotionTM is a game changing compact electric charging solution specifically developed for the public and commercial vehicles. It is modular and scalable, and will include a digital platform to support efficient energy and fleet management.

Hitachi Energy, Emirates Global Motor Electric and Yinlong Energy are working together to create a technology hub in the region to showcase e-mobility solutions to accelerate the evolution of the Middle East and Africa sustainable journey.

“We are honoured to be part of this initiative as we are committed to advancing sustainable mobility. We strongly believe in the future of electricity as the backbone of the entire energy system to accelerate sustainable economic growth and to enhance circular economy,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.

He added the move to green transportation is also complimentary to the larger goals set by the UAE to work towards a carbon-neutral future.

“We are pleased to have Hitachi Energy as our global technology partner who can support the infrastructure needs of our customers and partners. The Grid-eMotion™ will be a part of the unique and comprehensive solutions provided to the customers in the Middle East and Africa. This smart charging system will additionally allow us to maximize our opera-tions. E-mobility is the future of transportation, and we feel privileged to be part of this journey towards a more sustainable future. This initiative also advances digital transfor-mation in the UAE’s transportation segment. A first of its kind in the region, our Yinlong batteriesy has successfully demonstrated its full readiness and performance for operations in extreme conditions thanks to two2 years of extensive testing under harsh Middle East-ern conditions. We are now preparing pleased to say that we are now ready for a full to rollout in the various sectors seeking net- zero objectives with electric mobility.”, said Bilal AlRibi, General Manager, Al Fahim Commercial vehicles.

“With the UAE set to host COP28 in 2023, Hitachi Energy’s commitment to mitigate climate change and integrate more renewables into the grid is more and more evident. We are well positioned to tackle the transportation industry’s biggest challenge and support the different pathways operators need to take to support the development of societies.” said Dr. AlGuezeri.

Grid-eMotionTM comprises two uniquely innovative solutions - Fleet and Flash. Grid-eMotion Fleet is a grid-code compliant and space-saving grid-to-plug charging solution that can be installed in existing depots and scaled flexibly as the fleet gets greener. Grid-eMotion Flash enables operators to flash-charge buses within seconds at passenger stops and fully recharge within minutes at the route terminus, without interrupting the bus schedule. Both solutions are equipped with configurable smart charging digital platform that can be embedded with larger fleet and energy management systems. Additional offerings from Hitachi Energy for EV charging systems consist of emeshTM energy management and optimization solutions and Lumada APM, EAM and FSM solutions, to help transportation operators make informed decisions that maximize their uptime and improve efficiency.

Grid-eMotion™ solutions are already operating or under development in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, China, India and Pakistan.

