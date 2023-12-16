RAS AL KHAIMAH - The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has launched the new generation of public bus stops as part of its green transportation strategy and to complement its efforts to develop the infrastructure of the mass transportation system under the RAKTA plan 2023 - 2030.

With the aim of encouraging residents to use public transportation in their daily movement, the new facilities are unique in their innovative design, which combines interior design with excellence in exterior appearance and the use of natural elements extracted from the nature of Ras Al Khaimah.



Engineer Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director General of RAKTA, said that the Authority places among its strategic priorities the promotion and implementation of sustainable projects to develop the infrastructure of the mass transit system and sustainable mobility, taking into account responding to environmental sustainability requirements, the needs of all users, and harmony with the identity and nature of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

These bus shelters operate with renewable energy ( solar energy) was established from materials extracted from the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, he added.

He stressed that the RAKTA aims to increase the number of new generation bus shelters within the framework of its comprehensive transportation development plan 2023-2030.