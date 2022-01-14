Events in diverse sectors including healthcare, Energy, information security, pharmaceuticals, food, humanitarian aid, art and skincare

Gulfood returns to drive global F&B trade

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to build on the momentum it generated for the global events industry’s post-pandemic economic recovery with a robust calendar of conferences and exhibitions, starting this weekend. After successfully hosting global mega-events in 2021, DWTC is gearing up to host its wide-ranging line-up of international events, including the world’s largest trade event for the food and beverage industry, Gulfood 2022.

“As Dubai continues to drive the resurgence of the global MICE sector, Dubai World Trade Centre has set an example for successfully hosting and organising large-scale international events. Throughout the course of 2021, DWTC proved to the world that major events could be responsibly hosted through effective collaboration with key stakeholders to deliver an environment that allows business to be conducted safely and effectively. We look forward to building on this success in Q1 and throughout 2022 as we reinforce Dubai’s position as a world-leading MICE destination,” said Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The DWTC exhibition season will kick off with Intersec, the leading global emergency services, security and safety event, which will take place from 16th-18th January and will host a world-class accredited conference, with over 500 international and regional speakers.

From 24th-27th January, DWTC will play host to Arab Health, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region. The 2022 edition of the event will welcome over 3500 exhibiting companies from 60 countries.

The UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai), the ‘largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world' is set to enter its 26th year from 1st-3rd February and will be hosted under the theme 'Education & Innovation Transfer'. AEEDC Dubai is the go-to event for all dentists, dental specialists, nurses, assistants, hygienists, therapists, technicians, radiologists, auxiliary staff, students, faculty staff, and members of dental associations, ministry representatives, affiliated dental event representatives, manufacturers and traders.

Gulfood, the world's largest and most influential annual trade show for the food and beverage industry, and one of DWTC’s flagship events, is set to return from 13th-17th February. Gulfood's position as an international leader spans the full spectrum of the food and beverage industry, offering an unrivalled trading platform, a world-class showcase for industry excellence and talent and a forum for highlighting the latest trends, innovations and business opportunities.

Over the last 26 years, Dubai Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) has cemented its position as the most significant pharmaceutical show in the MENA region and the three-day, 2022 edition event will be hosted from 22nd-24th February attracting the world's leading pharmacists, marketing personnel, researchers, academics, scientists, clinicians, students and other healthcare professionals.

Currently in its 21st year, Dubai Derma is set to retain its position as the most prominent scientific event of its kind in the MENA and South Asian regions, and will be hosted from 27th February-1st March. The upcoming conference is expected to feature 250 renowned speakers, while global exhibitors will showcase the latest breakthrough developments in skincare and cosmetics.

Hosted under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and boasting a 45-year legacy, Middle East Energy (MEE) has established itself as the region's most reputable and comprehensive energy event, and is set to host its 47th edition from 7th-9th March. MEE brings together leading manufacturers and industry experts from around the world, and will shed light on five specific product sectors: smart solutions, renewable and clean energy, critical and back-up power, transmission and distribution and energy consumption and management.

From 14th-16th March, the 18th edition of Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, and is expected to attract over 5,300 visitors and 640 participating brands from over 84 countries. Since its inception in 2004 as the region's first humanitarian aid and development event, DIHAD has embarked on a journey of building bridges in the humanitarian aid and development communities, bringing together key decision-makers from international NGOs, the Red Crescent & the Red Cross, UN Agencies, Charity Organisations, academic institutions, relief aid suppliers and governmental bodies, to address the needs of people and countries affected by crisis and natural catastrophes.

A headline event for the Official Dubai Art Season, the 7th edition of World Art Dubai will return from 16th-19th March to add a splash of colour and originality to Dubai's event calendar in the form of a show which celebrates the beauty of art. By bringing together amazing and affordable works including paintings, prints, sculptures, pottery, glass and photography, every year World Art Dubai welcomes over 10,000 visitors from all five continents, 150+ exhibitors of competitively-priced contemporary artworks by 400+ emerging and established artists, presenting 3,000+ unique pieces of original art.

From 21st-23rd March, GISEC, the region's most established networking and business platform for IT security, will gather information security and technology professionals, business leaders for three days of discovery, learning and networking with key government figures and top businesses from across the world. Officially supported by the UAE's Cybersecurity Council, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority and Dubai Police, GISEC welcomes more government decision-makers and solution buyers than any other tech security event in the region, and is the only show featuring 300+ government entities in one place.

DWTC’s Q1 calendar will also feature events such as Dubai International Horse Fair, Medlab, Breakbulk Middle East, Sleep Expo, Aircraft Interiors Middle East, iFX Expo, Middle East Foam & Polyurethane Expo, Affiliate World Global Dubai, Dubai International Wood & Wood Machinery Show, Custom Show Emirates 2022, Dubai Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure Expo and others.

“As DWTC’s line-up of international exhibitions and events, supported by the positive impact of Expo 2020 Dubai running until the end of March, leads the resurgence of the MICE industry, DWTC continues to be a key trade enabler and supports Dubai’s efforts to foster growth and innovation. Dubai will remain open for business and leisure whilst adhering to safe event protocols and guidelines, ensuring the safety of the public while delivering business continuity,” concluded Julfar.

