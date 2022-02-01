Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – continues awarding its Bahraini staff with open ended contracts, as it builds on its efforts to maintain its Bahraini calibre and lead the way to their development and prosperity.

Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented “We continue investing in the future of our Bahraini manpower that will be involved in this initiative, as the airline has always been keen on increasing its percentage of Bahranisation, and looking after the rights of its Bahraini employees. We have always set our sights on serving our beloved Kingdom, of which the Bahraini people are an indispensable part, and a priority of ours. I would like to thank Gulf Air Board of Directors for their unconditional support of this positive initiative, and I congratulate all of my colleagues who are involved in it, and those who will get their turn in the future. I wish everyone more success and progress in achieving the goals of the national carrier and in serving the Kingdom of Bahrain”.

Gulf Air committed to invest in Bahraini workforce, it is a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local experienced talents to work in its various areas of the airline’s business and is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development. The airline continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over higher management positions in the company.

