Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed that the number of water accounts reached 1,023,079 accounts by the end of the first half of 2023 compared to 974,514 accounts by the end of the first half of 2022, an increase of around 5%.

“We are guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership to develop Dubai’s electricity and water infrastructure to provide the best utilities to the best city in the world. DEWA has a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. We keep pace with the growing demand for electricity and water in Dubai to ensure that we provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality. By utilising innovation and the latest technologies, we have improved the efficiency of the water network and reduced its losses from 42.5% in 1989 to 2.2% in 2022, compared to around 15% in North America,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA’s capacity of desalinated water has reached 490 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD). According to DEWA’s strategy, 100% of desalinated water will be produced by a clean energy mix that uses renewable energy and waste heat by 2030. This will allow Dubai to exceed global targets for using clean energy to desalinate water.

DEWA’s Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world, with a production capacity of 490 MIGD, which is equivalent to 2,227,587 cubic metres per day. This is the second world record for Jebel Ali Power Generation & Water Production Complex. In 2021, the Complex was confirmed as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial