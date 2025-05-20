UAE-Japan pilot exchange to foster knowledge sharing, joint ventures, and market opportunities.

Startups to benefit from global exposure, mentorship, incubator engagement, and investor engagement.

Abu Dhabi, UAE —The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today announced the launch of the Startup Global Exchange Program 2025, a landmark initiative connecting UAE-based and international startups with new markets, mentors, incubators, and investors.

Unveiled at Make it in the Emirates 2025, the UAE’s flagship industrial gathering, the program reinforces the country’s commitment to advancing future-ready industries under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It aims to strengthen global startup ecosystems and promote international collaboration through immersive, two-way exchanges. The first pilot will be launched with Japan, unlocking opportunities for tech-driven startups to expand their global footprint and scale solutions across borders.

The pilot program will debut in September 2025 at the Osaka Expo, in partnership with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). In October, the UAE will welcome Japanese startups for a reciprocal exchange, delivered in collaboration with national incubators and ecosystem partners.

Startups selected for the program will benefit from immersive placements in innovation hubs, tailored mentorship, exposure to dynamic international customer bases, and connections with global investors and enterprise leaders. Each cycle will include a selection, onboarding, and international placement phase. Between 10 and 12 startups are expected to participate in each cycle.

While Japan is the inaugural partner, MoIAT works closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expand the program into additional high-potential markets.

By enhancing global visibility and seeding long-term partnerships, the Startup Global Exchange Program reflects the UAE’s ambition to become a hub for industrial innovation and a launchpad for the world’s most promising startups – an ambition strongly reinforced through Make it in the Emirates 2025.

Held under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, Make it in the Emirates 2025 is set to be the largest edition yet, featuring more than 700 exhibitors and showcasing over 3,800 locally manufactured products across over 68,000 square meters of exhibition space. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend. The event builds on more than AED 160 billion in offtake opportunities linked to over 4,800 products identified for local manufacture.

Make it in the Emirates reinforces the UAE’s commitment to advancing industry, fostering strategic partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

Media Contact: press@startupglobalexchange.ae