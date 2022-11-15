The agreement includes the transfer of manufacturing secondary packaging for a range of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) anti-infective products to the country

Providing a large-scale supply chain of essential medicines to patients

Dr. Amin Al Amiri: “We are keen to establish a strategy that supports the efficiency of the drug system.”

UAE: As part of its efforts to ensure stable and smooth supplies of medicines in a way that contributes to supporting the efficiency of the pharmaceutical system in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoH) affirmed its keenness to encourage international pharmaceutical companies to transfer some of their production lines to the UAE, due to the state’s provision of infrastructure and modern systems that help to invest in the pharmaceutical sector, thus motivating international companies to find their regional position and produce their innovative medicines in the UAE. This agreement will have a positive impact on patient’s health by ensuring broad access to GSK anti-infective medicines for patients in the UAE. The move will also positively impact patients by further ensuring that they are able to access GSK’s high-quality medicines prescribed by their doctors.

This came during the Ministry’s participation in the signing ceremony of an agreement between Globalpharma, a subsidiary owned by Dubai Investments, and GlaxoSmithKline, globally renowned pharmaceutical, in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; His Excellency Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE; Gizem Akalin, Vice President and General Manager at GSK Gulf; Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Board Director at Globalpharma; and Basem Al Brahma, General Manager at Globalpharma.

Under the agreement, GSK will transfer the functions of secondary packaging for a range of its anti-infective products to the UAE, while Globalpharma will undertake the tasks of analyzing and testing the products before placing them on the market. The agreement includes 10 products, with other products to be added at a later time. As such, the agreement will strengthen GSK’s presence in this fast-growing healthcare and biopharmaceuticals hub.

Supporting the efficiency of the drug system

His Excellency Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulatory Sector, stressed the Ministry's efforts to establish a strategy that supports the efficiency of the pharmaceutical system in the country by expanding partnerships with factories and international companies to enhance the pharmaceutical manufacturing base. This will in turn encourage more companies to transfer their manufacturing operations to the country, and he noted that this partnership between GSK and Globalpharma represents an important step towards enhancing the sustainability of the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE and meeting the needs of all patients. His Excellency valued the efforts of the two companies and their contribution to the development of the healthcare sector in the UAE.

Enhancing patient care

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, said, “The UK is delighted to support this new partnership between GSK and Globalpharma which reaffirms GSK’s long-term investment in the UAE. This agreement demonstrates how UK-UAE life sciences collaboration can benefit patients, while ensuring a resilient supply chain, a priority as we recover from the Covid pandemic. The agreement also represents another step forward for the UAE’s aspiration to develop a world-leading healthcare, life sciences and biopharmaceutical hub.”

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Board Director at Globalpharma, said: “We are pleased to conclude this new partnership with GSK as we work together to treat diseases and meet the needs of patients in the UAE. Globalpharma will produce GSK’s medicines in its modern manufacturing facilities, in addition to applying the local standards set by the UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection to meet all international standards.”

Dr. Gizem Akalin, Vice President for GSK Gulf confirmed that the agreement will be fully operational by the start of 2023. She said: “This agreement will support GSK’s ambition to get ahead of disease together here in the UAE. Our new partnership with Globalpharma supports our mission to advance patient care and deepen our commitment in the UAE. We are contributing to the country’s vision of establishing a globally competitive biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub”.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company on a mission to research, develop, manufacture and market innovative medicines and vaccines to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. GSK has a 300-year global legacy, and for more than 65 years has been operating, employing and investing in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council region. More than 250 employees work at GSK Gulf, ensuring the supply of GSK’s high-quality medicines and vaccines to the patients that need them. For more info, please visit Home | GSK.

About Globalpharma

Globalpharma is a state-of-the-art manufacturing company located in Dubai Investments Park. The company manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical products (including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, anti-diabetes) under Current Goods Manufacturing Practice (CGMP). The facility has been approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and has also received GCC and EU GMP certifications, amongst other approvals. Globalpharma are well known for following the highest quality of goods manufacturing process standards. For more information, please visit www.globalpharma.ae.