The project is an innovative addition that supports the public transport network

The project features electric public buses in support of sustainable transport

The bus capacity is of 200 passengers on a rail-less transport system

The pilot phase consists of operating 25 bus stations along routes extending for 27 km approximately

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced the launch of the pilot phase of the Automated Rapid Transit - ART project on Abu Dhabi island. The step stems out of the ITC’s keenness to develop an integrated and smart public transportation system that supports local development across various sectors and contributes to enhancing mobility options for residents and visitors in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The relevant ITC teams have exerted great efforts to build a highly efficient and fully integrated infrastructure, ensuring the highest standards of safety, comfort, and quality for customers according to the ITC’s strategy.

The pilot phase includes operating 25 stations along routes extending for about 27 km, paving the way for a new and distinctive phase of technological development in the transport sector. During its initial phase, the service operates from Friday to Sunday, and runs from Al Reem Mall to Marina Mall, passing along Zayed the First Street and the Corniche Street on Abu Dhabi island.

The Automated Rapid Transit - ART project is part of the Smart Mobility Strategy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to establish an effective and sustainable transport sector that employs state-of-the-art technologies in service of the community by enhancing the efficiency of the transport system and supporting the transition to environment friendly and sustainable means of transport.

This strategy reinforces the UAE’s sustainable development goals and reduce carbon emissions in a manner that is in line with the country’s commitment to preserve the environment. It also serves to diversify mobility options, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life and Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading destinations to live, work in, and visit.