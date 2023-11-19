Abu Dhabi – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an successfully concluded the first day of the third edition of Abu Dhabi Moments, a vibrant initiative aimed at fostering engagement, celebrating diversity, and benefiting the entire Abu Dhabi community. The event unfolded at Khalifa Square and featured a dynamic array of community events including sports, wellness, cultural celebrations, and entertainment.

The initiative attracted thousands of community members of all ages and groups who participated in the exciting events during the initiative’s run. The initiative brought together the community through a myriad of activities, such as calligraphy, doodle wall painting, and UAE traditional handicrafts. Participants also had the opportunity to delve into interactive workshops, including pottery making, fossil stamp creation, bracelet making, and spin art machines, adding an element of creativity to the festivities. This initiative came in line with Maan’s mission to encourage inclusion and community engagement to make real social impact, fostering a sense of unity and shared experiences among the participants.

upon the launch of the third edition of Abu Dhabi Moments, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development said that the Abu Dhabi Moments activities celebrate the rich culture of Abu Dhabi bringing community members together in a true reflection of social cohesion to enjoy the diversity of activities it offers.

He added: ‘organised by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an strengthen the role of the Authority in encouraging community engagement and participation to advance the social development agenda.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General – The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an said: “We are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of first day of Abu Dhabi Moments. The initiative has effectively helped in advancing the development of a dynamic and interconnected community through a compelling series of community events.”

She added: “This year's edition, held in recognition of the profound impact of volunteering on genuine social progress and overall societal well-being, emphasized the crucial role played by volunteer groups in nurturing a collaborative community. I would like to thank everyone for the collective dedication and enthusiasm that have made this event a resounding success in building a stronger, more engaged community.”

The initiative led by Ma'an, signified a milestone in the collective journey toward unity, inclusivity, and the betterment of Abu Dhabi’s community in line with Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an expressed gratitude to the Activation Partners, Air Arabia and Nirvana, for their steadfast dedication to ensuring the success of Abu Dhabi Moments.

The organization also acknowledged the valuable contributions of the initiative’s Community Contributors, including the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi Police, Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), Special Olympics, Majid Magazine, Miral Real Estate Company, Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering & Humanitarian Care (EWAA), Volt Fitness, Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Appolonia Children Dental Clinic. Their efforts played a significant role in creating a diverse and inclusive platform that resonates with the community, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

Furthermore, appreciation was extended to the Associate Partners of the event, including Abu Dhabi National Hotels, NMC Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Emirates Driving Institute, and Municipal Community Center, for their support and shared commitment to the success of Abu Dhabi Moments.

The events organised under Abu Dhabi Moments were designed to cater to a diverse audience, including families, people of determination, content creators, schools, clubs, academies, partners, event owners, performers, artists, and athletes. The initiative also featured events that promote health and happiness for all.