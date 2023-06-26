The Centre for Forensic and Digital Sciences of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has received a delegation from the Dubai Medical College for Girls, with the objective of developing cooperation and partnership and exchanging knowledge in areas of common interest.

This initiative is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to exchange experiences with the relevant authorities, develop institutional capacities and achieve integration between the various institutions, leading to the implementation of global best practices.

The two sides discussed opportunities for developing cooperation and strengthening the bonds of an effective partnership, particularly with regard to specialised scientific research in the fields of toxicology, chemistry and forensic medicine, as well as the possibility of benefiting from the Centre's scientific expertise by training students from the Faculty of Medicine in related fields.

While touring the Centre, the visiting delegation expressed its admiration for the capabilities, expertise and scientific and technical level of the chemistry laboratory, praising the importance of the exchange of visits between the two parties and supporting joint cooperation.