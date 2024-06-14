In honour of his achievements in promoting digital services and improving the quality of life in the emirate

Abu Dhabi – In a significant new achievement, Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has been awarded at the Government Technology Innovation Award “GovTech Innovation Awards 2024” for Salama App project in the category of Outstanding Mobile App of the Year.

The Government Technology Innovation Award recognises the technological achievements of governmental, semi-governmental, and private entities leading digital transformation in the field of information technology. This is achieved by offering solutions, initiatives, and programmes aimed at enhancing user experiences and promoting digital services in the modern digital era, ultimately improving the quality of life in the United Arab Emirates.

The win of AD Mobility aligns with its objectives of enhancing the quality of services provided to the community and establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system that elevates the quality of life in the emirate while improving its competitiveness on the global stage.

A commitment to leading innovation and adopting smart solutions

His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, expressed his happiness at AD Mobility winning the Government Technology Innovation Award, stating that the victory signifies a commitment to sustainable innovation leadership and contributing to Abu Dhabi's transformation into a smart and sustainable city.

Al Marzouqi pointed out AD Mobility's plans and strategic objectives related to promoting smart, sustainable, and secure transport solutions, which stem from the ambitions of the visionary leadership and its wise vision for the future to enhance Abu Dhabi's leadership. This is achieved by providing the best infrastructure and services for its residents, thereby improving their quality of life in all aspects.

A smart app that elevates safety standards in school transport

The Salama smart application allows parents to monitor their children's school bus journeys, aiming to enhance their safety and security during transport and boost parents' confidence in the school transport sector by enhancing communication between them and the schools.

Highlighted features of the Salama application include real-time updates on current school trips, departure times, directions, boarding and disembarking times, as well as the ability to report student absences. It also provides estimated arrival times at the school or home, sends notifications prior to the bus's arrival, offers details about the driver and supervisor, and enables direct communication with both the supervisor and operators.

The system is made up of a central system and smart applications accessible to parents, educational institutions, school transport operators, drivers, and bus supervisors. This setup improves parental trust and assurance while also improving the responsiveness of relevant authorities to emergencies and ensuring accurate bus tracking, elevating security and safety standards.