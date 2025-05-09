Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Health has announced the inauguration of Majlis Al Saada and High Dependency Unit at its Thalassemia Center, with support from DP World. This initiative aligns with Dubai Health’s ongoing efforts to elevate the standard of care and coincides with World Thalassemia Day, observed annually on 8 May.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Ayoub Al Mulla COO of We One by DP World GCC, and Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice president – Corporate Support, Marwan AlJassmi, Senior Vice president, Alia Al Janahi, VP of HSE, Jill Lambert, Vice President Communications from DP World GCC along with several senior officials from both sides.

Majlis Al Saada and High Dependency Unit at the Thalassemia Center were renovated with the support of DP World through Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

Established 30 years ago, the center provides medical treatment to approximately 8,872 patients every year, including citizens and residents across various age groups. Over the past decade, 160 patients have undergone bone marrow transplants, reinforcing the center’s position as a leader in thalassemia care.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: “This partnership with Dubai Health to renovate the Thalassemia Centre’s Happiness Majlis and Special Care Unit demonstrates a commitment to enhancing the therapeutic experience for patients. Collaborating on projects that raise the quality of healthcare is integral to DP World’s social responsibility efforts and our contribution to the advancement of the medical sector.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: "Collaborations are fundamental pillars to achieving transformation in the healthcare sector. Our cooperation with DP World reflects a shared vision focused on people and improving quality of life. We remain deeply committed to expanding these collaborations, ensuring they translate into meaningful initiatives that elevate the patient journey, in line with our ‘Patient First’ promise.’’

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "We extend our sincere appreciation to DP World for their generous support in renewing Majlis Al Saada and the High Dependency Unit at the Thalassemia Center.

We believe that delivering holistic care, addressing psychological and medical needs of patients, is a fundamental pillar of healthcare services. We are proud of the lasting impact the Thalassemia Center has made in serving thousands of patients over the past decades.”

The renovations at the Thalassemia Center included Majlis Al Saada and the High Dependency Unit. The Majlis now features a dedicated recreational area, a lecture hall, and a relaxation lounge.

The High Dependency Unit was redesigned to better serve patients requiring close medical monitoring and is now equipped with advanced technology in line with the highest international standards.

Awareness programs

The Thalassemia Center runs an annual awareness campaign program, including educational lectures held both within and outside the center. It also provides training to school nurses on how to support students with chronic genetic disorders, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The program also includes social campaigns to support medical cases, along with educational and treatment assistance. It also organizes recreational events and initiatives throughout the year to raise funds for providing medical equipment and devices to patients.