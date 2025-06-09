Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, underscored the importance of attracting top talent and skilled professionals to catalyse the growth of the national export sector, in support of fostering a highly diverse and sustainable economy. The organisation also highlighted the role of skilled and experienced individuals within the UAE’s human resources ecosystem in nurturing creativity, while expanding the growth opportunities in export, re-export, and foreign non-oil trade sectors.

Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO at ECI, said, “The UAE is committed to implementing forward-thinking policies that prioritise human creativity and investment in human resources. In line with this vision, our wise leadership regularly invests in education and training initiatives to empower Emirati talents and offer various avenues for youth to develop their skills and knowledge. Moreover, the country has opened its doors to welcome foreign talents and create a competitive business environment equipped with a diverse range of expertise. At ECI, we strive to advance the goals of the UAE’s ambitious national vision, which aims to nurture a diverse, sustainable and innovation-driven economy. In addition, we remain steadfast in our efforts to attract top Emirati talents and integrate outstanding professionals into our workforce to enhance the efficiency of our operations, solutions and support resources.”

H.E Al Mazrouei added: “The integration of experts from diverse domains into ECI’s workforce, reflects our ability to attract and retain top national talents. We are fully confident that their expertise and skills will help us achieve ECI’s strategic goals, consolidating our position as a leading player in the export insurance sector. Through these concerted efforts, we further reiterate our commitment to strengthening the UAE’s workforce, in line with the nation’s long-standing vision to build a dynamic and sustainable economy.”

As part of its broader efforts to nurture national talent, ECI recently welcomed three distinguished Emirati professionals to its managerial team. Mohammed Jamal Tahlak was appointed as the Director of Corporate Support, Mohammad Sulaiman as the Head of GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance), and Hamad Al Omran as the Head of Strategy & PMO. These important appointments reflect ECI’s long-term Emiratisation strategy aimed at cultivating a robust workforce base encompassing specialised national talent, wherein Emiratis occupy approximately 71 per cent of all senior managerial positions.

