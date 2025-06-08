‘Understanding Emotions Workshop’ will take place on June 22, led by Veronica Larre, a Professional in Psychology, Education, and Product Design

The session with Dr. Roy Casagranda titled: ‘Who was Muhammad II Fatih?’ will be the upcoming lecture as part of the ‘Lessons from the Past at the Museum of the Future’ series

Dubai: The Museum of the Future announced a new series of events and interactive workshops for the month of June. Aimed at enhancing creative skills, championing wellness and offering interactive learning experiences across various fields, these programs are in line with the museum’s ongoing commitment to nurturing innovation, unlocking creative potential as well as exploring pioneering ideas that shape the future.

On 15 June, the museum will host the ‘Becoming Visual Storytellers Workshop’, a two-hour workshop from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This session offers a unique opportunity to explore the future of creative career paths.

During the two-hour workshop, participants will be introduced to the principles and techniques of visual content creation, multimedia storytelling and narrative construction across different platforms in an interactive setting. Attendees will work in groups to craft their own visual stories using a variety of media formats, enabling them to express their ideas in innovative and impactful ways.

This workshop is open to participants aged 13 and above, and will be led by entrepreneur Raya Bidshahri, Founder of School of Humanity.

The second workshop titled ‘Understanding Emotions Workshop’ will take place on June 22 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. It will focus on day-to-day well-being through guided meditation, breathing techniques, and self-compassion. This experience will be led by Veronica Larre, a specialist in Psychology, Education and Product Design.

‘Lessons from the Past at the Museum of the Future’

On June 26, renowned Historian and Researcher Dr. Roy Casagranda will present a compelling lecture titled ‘Who was Muhammad II Fatih?’, as part of the museum’s ongoing ‘Lessons from the Past at the Museum of the Future’ series taking place throughout 2025.

Dr. Casagranda will delve into pivotal moments in the history of civilisations, focusing on the life and legacy of Muhammad II Fatih, uncovering valuable insights and lessons that resonate with both the present and the future.

Through its year-round programs and initiatives, the Museum of the Future aims to empower individuals by developing their personal and professional skills and equipping them with creative tools to build emotional resilience in a fast-changing world. These efforts reflect the museum’s ongoing commitment to lifelong learning, blending creativity, technology and well-being.

‘The Vivarium’: Newest addition to the HEAL Institute’s Observatory

Throughout June, visitors can also explore ‘The Vivarium’, the newest addition to the HEAL Institute’s Observatory. This living exhibit presents a model of ecological design, where genetically engineered species, plants, insects and microorganisms, coexist within a sealed habitat. Visitors can control temperature, humidity and lighting with a single touch, observing in real-time how the species adapt and evolve in a controlled setting.