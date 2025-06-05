Dubai: The Museum of the Future welcomed Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Kingdom of Belgium, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During his visit, the Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by the Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, Majed Al Mansoori. He explored the museum’s immersive experiences and distinctive architectural design, as well as its diverse facilities and cutting-edge innovations that demonstrate the transformative role of technology in shaping a better future for humanity across various sectors.

He was also introduced to the museum’s ongoing efforts in fostering global dialogue around the future of societies, further enhancing cross-cultural understanding. The tour also shed light on the museum’s hosting of global forums and events that highlight the key challenges and emerging opportunities facing humanity in a variety of different fields.