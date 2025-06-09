The program is overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation and aims to position Dubai among the top 10 cities globally by 2033

Dubai: Overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 “DPG33”, has announced that Dubai is home to more than 350 companies, with 260 of them categorised as specialised game developers, contributing overall to a global industry valued at USD 200 billion globally.

Since the program’s launch in November 2023, more than 60 new companies have been established in Dubai of which 12% are large global companies — marking a growth rate of 16.6% since the launch of the program. The gaming industry has emerged as one of Dubai’s most promising economic sectors in recent years.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The recent achievements in the Dubai’s gaming industry reflects the success of the city's vision for its future economy — one built on economic diversification and the proactive investment in current and future development opportunities.

Belhoul added: “The gaming sector holds unprecedented economic potential, and Dubai was — and will remain — a land of opportunity and a destination for innovators and creators. The industry offers a wealth of unprecedented opportunities thanks to the supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and innovative ideas in advanced technology sectors, particularly game development, which is a key driver in enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness and in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Dubai Program for Gaming 2033

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, launched the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 in November 2023, with the goal of positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 global gaming hubs over the next decade, with 30,000 new jobs and a $1 billion boost to GDP by 2033.

DPG33 focuses on nurturing talent and entrepreneurship, embracing technological advancements, and fostering digital content development, while creating training and employment opportunities with leading global firms and academic institutions, and leads a variety of local and international events, exhibitions, and partnerships that strengthen collaboration between individuals, businesses, and regulatory bodies in Dubai and beyond.

For more details about DPG33, visit: www.dubaigaming.gov.ae